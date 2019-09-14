Hamilton Lane Advisors Position In Trupanion (TRUP) Was Raised; Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Stock Value Declined While Rafferty Asset Management Has Increased Holding by $698,160

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased its stake in Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) by 54.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc bought 11,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.10% . The institutional investor held 32,849 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19 million, up from 21,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trupanion Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.03M market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $27.02. About 171,682 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has declined 20.26% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 18/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder AB Exits Position in Trupanion; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Rev $69.8M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Trupanion Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRUP); 21/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder Position on TPI, Trupanion (Correct); 29/05/2018 – TRUPANION INC – IN ADDITION TO APPROVAL OF UTILITY PATENT, CO ALSO HOLDS A DESIGN PATENT ON ITS TRUPANION EXPRESS SYSTEM; 18/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Trupanion Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 17/04/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Trupanion Receives Approval of Utility Patent for Trupanion Express; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Loss/Shr 5c

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) by 139.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 174,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.74% . The institutional investor held 299,931 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.45M, up from 125,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Akebia Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $606.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.1. About 484,211 shares traded. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) has declined 57.85% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.85% the S&P500. Some Historical AKBA News: 12/03/2018 – AKEBIA SEES VADADUSTAT TOP-LINE PHASE 3 DATA NEXT YEAR; 21/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics 1Q Rev $45.9M; 12/03/2018 – AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 09/05/2018 – AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS – EXISTING CASH RESOURCES & COMMITTED CAPITAL FROM COLLABORATION PARTNERS EXPECTED TO FUND CURRENT OPERATING PLAN INTO EARLY 2020; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Akebia Therapeutics; 25/04/2018 – $GSK catching up quickly in HIF vs. $FGEN and $AKBA Positive results in house from first of three Ph3 for daprodustat in Japan; 22/03/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 22/03/2018 – AKEBIA – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING FOR CONTINUED CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, OPTIMIZATION OF VADADUSTAT PROGRAM; 12/03/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics 4Q EPS 25c

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $5.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 3,512 shares to 20,864 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 7,254 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,141 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zuora Inc. by 29,906 shares to 104,689 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smartsheet Inc. by 175,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,655 shares, and cut its stake in Redfin Corporation.