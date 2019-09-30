Hamilton Lane Advisors Position in Trupanion (TRUP) Has Lifted as Share Value Declined; Golub Group Boosted Position in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by $13.07 Million

Golub Group Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 70.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc bought 278,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 674,855 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.93 million, up from 396,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.43B market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 59.47 million shares traded or 193.20% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Pacquement Says Expect Rates to Edge Up Over Next Few Months (Video); 14/03/2018 – Bitcoin’s sharp decline is not indicative of the market: Wells Fargo Securities; 29/03/2018 – Trump is not going to go after big tech, says Wells Fargo analyst; 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Wells Fargo Conference on May 8; Webcast Available; 12/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S WREN: GROWTH PEAKED IN 2017, NOT MUCH VALUE LEFT; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of WFCM 2017-RC1; 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – More Wells Fargo Advisors Jump Ship — Barrons.com

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased its stake in Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) by 54.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc bought 11,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.10% . The institutional investor held 32,849 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19 million, up from 21,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trupanion Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $25.17. About 145,665 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has declined 20.26% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Rev $69.8M; 16/05/2018 – Immersion Capital LLP Exits Position in Trupanion; 05/04/2018 Trupanion Named Top Pick for Best Pet Insurance; 29/05/2018 – TRUPANION INC – IN ADDITION TO APPROVAL OF UTILITY PATENT, CO ALSO HOLDS A DESIGN PATENT ON ITS TRUPANION EXPRESS SYSTEM; 29/05/2018 – Trupanion Receives Approval of Utility Patent for Trupanion Express; 21/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder Position on TPI, Trupanion (Correct); 18/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder AB Exits Position in Trupanion; 08/05/2018 – State Of NJ Common Pension Buys New 1.3% Position in Trupanion; 14/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7,183 shares to 347,462 shares, valued at $31.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 233,155 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Appian Corporation by 20,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $361,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carbon Black Inc. by 109,168 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,144 shares, and cut its stake in Sonos Inc..