Hamilton Lane Advisors Maintains Holding in Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR); Weitz Investment Management Continues to Hold Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) by 145% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc bought 31,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.50% . The institutional investor held 52,826 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 21,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $974.00M market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $36.6. About 262,336 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has declined 7.61% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 10/04/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference May 8; 07/03/2018 – ESPERION SAYS BEMPEDOIC ACID OBSERVED TO BE SAFE,WELL-TOLERATED; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc; 11/03/2018 – Umer Raffat set up a call with $MDCO execs tomorrow. Focus is on $ESPR, $MDCO and $AMGN reactions after $REGN and $SNY scored on high-risk PCSK9 study – DON’T MISS:; 08/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 02/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics 1Q Loss $46.1M; 07/03/2018 – Esperion: Study 4 Met Primary Endpoint With 28% Additional LDL-C Lowering on Background Ezetimibe and Up to Lowest Daily Dose of Statin; 13/04/2018 – Esperion Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 27/03/2018 – ESPERION THERAPEUTICS INC – STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT WITH 30% ADDITIONAL LDL-C LOWERING; 14/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Esperion

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc bought 1,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 15,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.60M, up from 13,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $884.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $23.92 during the last trading session, reaching $1788.17. About 1.85M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Hopes are high for Amazon’s entry into health care-as long as they don’t ‘pull a Facebook’; 12/04/2018 – Amino4u capsule and powder supplements made of natural, vegan-friendly amino acids are coming to Amazon.com; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon’s Alexa VP leaves company – CNBC; 13/03/2018 – Amazon has received more than 50 reports of the power banks overheating in the U.S., causing chemical burns and property damage; 10/04/2018 – Transcontinental Opens Door to Amazon With Coveris Takeover; 16/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE, AMAZON, JPMORGAN JV IS SAID HARD TO FIND CEO : CNBC; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Consider Buying Some Toys `R’ Us Stores; 02/05/2018 – LEGO TO PARTNER WITH AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE ON DUPLO PRODUCT; 13/05/2018 – ‘Alexa’ has become a less popular baby name since Amazon launched Echo

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99 billion and $2.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 442,337 shares to 804,900 shares, valued at $43.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,000 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $188.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 15,000 shares to 18,105 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coupa Software Inc. by 20,079 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,589 shares, and cut its stake in Ppdai Group Inc..