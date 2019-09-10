Hamilton Lane Advisors Lowered Its Trupanion (TRUP) Holding by $320,000; First Hawaiian Bank Cut Holding in Oracle (ORCL) by $977,744 as Market Value Rose

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) by 31.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.10% . The institutional investor held 21,267 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $696,000, down from 31,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trupanion Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $896.65 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.22% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $25.42. About 154,147 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has declined 20.26% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 16/05/2018 – Immersion Capital LLP Exits Position in Trupanion; 17/04/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Rev $69.8M; 14/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Trupanion Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 18/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Trupanion Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRUP); 21/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder Position on TPI, Trupanion (Correct); 18/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder AB Exits Position in Trupanion; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Loss/Shr 5c

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 19.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank sold 18,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 75,197 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04 million, down from 93,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $55.04. About 12.80M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Rev $9.77B; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Achieves $2 Billion in Energy Cost Savings for Utilities’ Customers; 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oracle Financial Services Software for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Books 3Q Charge of $6.9 Billion Related to Tax Overhaul; 28/03/2018 – MioTech Cofounders Named in Forbes 30 under 30 Asia List 2018; 08/05/2018 – Elon Musk took on the Oracle of Omaha over the weekend, calling his ‘moat’ analogy ‘lame.’; 15/05/2018 – Three Rivers Provider Network (TRPN) Appoints Scott Smith as President and CEO; 10/04/2018 – Lionbridge to Share Best Practices for Global CX at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience 2018; 06/03/2018 – Study Finds Precision Medicine Initiatives Active in Broader Spectrum of Disease Areas and Datasets, But Not Without Technological Challenges; 07/03/2018 – Gates has been the richest person in the world for 18 of the past 24 years. The Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett, took the third spot on the list with a net worth of $84 billion

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 3,382 shares to 10,274 shares, valued at $943,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.35 billion for 19.11 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.55% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 4.05 million shares. Rockland Co invested in 0.05% or 8,053 shares. Motco holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 114,204 shares. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Rech reported 0.66% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). The New York-based M&T Financial Bank Corporation has invested 0.31% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0.08% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 10,156 shares. Moneta Grp Advsrs Ltd invested in 16,738 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation reported 57,790 shares. Kentucky-based Parthenon has invested 0.05% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Raymond James Financial Ser Advisors owns 524,517 shares. 7,874 are held by Mirador Cap Limited Partnership. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The owns 6.99M shares. Shelter Insur Retirement Plan holds 4.25% or 153,300 shares. The Washington-based Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.49% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Johnson Gru accumulated 38,027 shares.

Analysts await Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 166.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.03 per share.