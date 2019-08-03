Hamilton Lane Advisors Lifted Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Holding; As Citrix Sys Com (CTXS) Stock Declined, Holder Sg Americas Securities Raised Its Holding

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) by 145% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc bought 31,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.50% . The institutional investor held 52,826 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 21,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $38.67. About 341,642 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has declined 7.61% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 23/05/2018 – Esperion’s cholesterol drug safe, effective in new late-stage study; 22/05/2018 – Esperion to Participate in Fireside Chat at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 29/05/2018 – Esperion Announces the Appointment of Jay P. Shepard to Bd of Directors; 15/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR); 02/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.73; 13/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es; 04/05/2018 – Esperion to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 24/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 6, 2018 (ESPR); 07/03/2018 – ESPERION THERAPEUTICS SAYS PHASE 3 STUDY OF BEMPEDOIC ACID MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT WITH 28% LOW DENSITY LIPOPROTEIN CHOLESTEROL LOWERING; 02/05/2018 – ESPERION MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF SAFETY & TOLERABILITY

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc Com (CTXS) by 214.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 24,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 36,290 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62 million, up from 11,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $93.54. About 2.82M shares traded or 51.58% up from the average. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 08/05/2018 – CITRIX AIMING FOR 2022 REV. GROWTH OF AT LEAST 6%; 22/03/2018 – Citrix Placed as a Top Player in Market Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Solutions by Radicati Group; 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 07/05/2018 – StorMagic Launches First Edge Appliance Designed to Seamlessly Support Citrix Cloud Services; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 12/03/2018 – Citrix Systems Amends Bylaws to Implement Proxy Access; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.05; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q EPS 72c-EPS 76c; 20/04/2018 – DICKER DATA LTD DDR.AX – ALSO APPOINTED SECOND CITRIX SOLUTION PROVIDER DISTRIBUTOR IN AUSTRALIA; 05/04/2018 – lnstart Logic Names Former Citrix CEO Mark Templeton as Chairman

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ESPR shares while 32 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 25.02 million shares or 3.96% more from 24.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Invest Et Al owns 5,143 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Llp owns 15,296 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada accumulated 2,127 shares or 0% of the stock. Gam Holdg Ag reported 0.15% stake. Element Capital Management Llc holds 6,047 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. North Star Investment Management reported 70 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 23,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Pentwater LP holds 1.25% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) or 2.48M shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 1.15M shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.07% invested in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) for 10,125 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Com has invested 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has 0.01% invested in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR).

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $188.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Inc. by 20,079 shares to 22,589 shares, valued at $2.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cytomx Therapeutics Inc. by 48,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,898 shares, and cut its stake in Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 299,994 are held by Jacobs Levy Equity. 480,960 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase. Ameriprise Financial owns 183,856 shares. Fred Alger invested in 0% or 117 shares. Andra Ap invested 0.22% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Ww Asset owns 0.05% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 9,111 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 387,570 shares. Moreover, Ghp Inv has 0.25% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 19,709 shares. King Luther Capital Corp invested in 0.08% or 110,870 shares. London Of Virginia accumulated 441,541 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability reported 87,680 shares stake. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 36,290 shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 8,189 shares. Ftb Advsrs owns 89 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt has invested 0.8% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $10.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) by 1.10M shares to 292,800 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc Com (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 9,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,057 shares, and cut its stake in Morningstar Inc Com (NASDAQ:MORN).