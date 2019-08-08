Hamilton Lane Advisors Holds Position in Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR); As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Private Wealth Partners Has Cut Holding by $483,870

Private Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc sold 1,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 49,249 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.79M, down from 50,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $330.56. About 676,532 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 22/03/2018 – BOEING SPOKESMAN DAN CURRAN COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 11/05/2018 – IRAN OFFICIAL SAYS FUTURE OF AIRBUS DEAL WITH IRAN DEPENDS ON EUROPEAN GOVT SUPPORT AND POLICIES; 31/05/2018 – BOEING STILL SEEKING TARGETED ACQUISITIONS: CEO; 04/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS SAYS IN DIALOGUE WITH BOEING AND AIRBUS ON WIDEBODIES, FOUND BOEING TO BE PARTICULARLY CONSTRUCTIVE OF LATE; 18/05/2018 – China denies it offered package to slash U.S. trade gap by $200 bln; 31/05/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SPEAKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 16/03/2018 – SEATTLE-BOEING BA.N 737 MAX 7 UPGRADED NARROWBODY PLANE TAKES OFF ON MAIDEN FLIGHT; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2.5 percent; 23/04/2018 – ALOT TO RETROFIT BOEING 737NG WITH TOUGHWRITER DATA PRINTER; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS NOT SEEING ANYTHING THAT’S A MATERIAL EFFECT RIGHT NOW FROM RAW MATERIAL COSTS

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) by 145% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc bought 31,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.50% . The institutional investor held 52,826 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 21,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $38.98. About 58,322 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has declined 7.61% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 07/03/2018 – Esperion’s cholesterol drug succeeds in late-stage study; 02/05/2018 – Esperion: Positive Top-Line Results From Phase 3 Study of Bempedoic Acid; 29/05/2018 – ESPERION ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF JAY P. SHEPARD TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 23/05/2018 – Esperion: Study Achieves Added 26% LDL-C Lowering on Background of Maximally Tolerated LDL-C Lowering Therapy in Patients Considered Statin Intolerant; 24/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintif; 29/05/2018 – Esperion Announces the Appointment of Jay P. Shepard to Bd of Directors; 30/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 6, 2018 (ESPR); 10/05/2018 – Esperion to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 02/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics Volume Surges Almost 110 Times Average; 04/04/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Apr. 11

More notable recent Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 05/06/2019: ESPR, AXSM, CANF, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Steven Cohen Charges Into Chiasma – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: ITW, ESPR, TEAM – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Esperion to Present at the BTIG Biotechnology Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ESPR shares while 32 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 25.02 million shares or 3.96% more from 24.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cim Mangement has 0.11% invested in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Sg Americas Ltd Liability Com accumulated 14,840 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Millennium Mgmt Ltd stated it has 248,173 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Element Management Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 6,047 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Inc accumulated 0% or 25,495 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns owns 1,993 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Daiwa Secs Gp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Moreover, Pentwater Capital Mgmt LP has 1.25% invested in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) for 2.48M shares. Advisory Ser Networks Limited Company owns 500 shares. Swiss Natl Bank invested 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Hamilton Lane Advsr reported 1.12% stake. Victory Cap Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 273 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc holds 31,720 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 563 are owned by Tower Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc).

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $188.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Appian Corporation by 123,338 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intersect Ent Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,560 shares, and cut its stake in Dropbox Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning has 0.17% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Inv House Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,020 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested in 5,053 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Birch Hill Inv Advisors Ltd holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,537 shares. Cohen Lawrence B reported 1,451 shares. First Personal Financial Services reported 708 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.96% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pillar Pacific Lc reported 49,754 shares stake. Hl Fin Services Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 27,167 shares. Security Bank & Trust Of So Dak accumulated 1,066 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 1.86% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). City Communications holds 0.41% or 3,817 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mgmt One Limited owns 295,958 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0.18% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 107,861 shares. Columbus Circle Investors owns 82,204 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio.

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14M and $608.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 8,353 shares to 238,305 shares, valued at $24.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 9,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,760 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $9.92 million activity. The insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49M. $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G. $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by Smith Gregory D.