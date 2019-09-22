Hamilton Lane Advisors Holding in Trupanion (TRUP) Lifted by $416,952; Sky Investment Group Cut Its Ecolab (ECL) Stake by $434,385

Sky Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 10.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sky Investment Group Llc sold 2,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 19,583 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.87 million, down from 21,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sky Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $196.06. About 1.58 million shares traded or 40.39% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 30, 2018

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased its stake in Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) by 54.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc bought 11,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.10% . The institutional investor held 32,849 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19M, up from 21,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trupanion Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $934.46M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $26.86. About 235,288 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has declined 20.26% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Trupanion Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRUP); 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Rev $69.8M; 14/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Trupanion Receives Approval of Utility Patent for Trupanion Express; 30/05/2018 – Aspect Software Announces 4th Annual Aspect Customer Experience (ACE) Award Winners; 08/05/2018 – State Of NJ Common Pension Buys New 1.3% Position in Trupanion; 18/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – TRUPANION INC – IN ADDITION TO APPROVAL OF UTILITY PATENT, CO ALSO HOLDS A DESIGN PATENT ON ITS TRUPANION EXPRESS SYSTEM; 05/04/2018 Trupanion Named Top Pick for Best Pet Insurance

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Redfin Corporation by 76,140 shares to 22,214 shares, valued at $399,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smartsheet Inc. by 175,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,655 shares, and cut its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hedeker Wealth Llc holds 2.13% or 17,046 shares in its portfolio. Wesbanco State Bank, West Virginia-based fund reported 1,723 shares. Captrust Fincl has 0.01% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 2,001 shares. C M Bidwell And Assocs Ltd reported 715 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Company accumulated 12,804 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 692,979 shares. Puzo Michael J has 0.16% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Rothschild Il owns 1,450 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Asset Mngmt owns 19,291 shares. Moreover, Cardinal Capital Management has 2.1% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 37,529 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 69,664 shares. Nomura Asset Management Limited has 65,151 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Liberty Capital Mgmt reported 2.07% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.03% or 28,005 shares. Dudley & Shanley stated it has 149,995 shares or 7.15% of all its holdings.