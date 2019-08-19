Hamilton Lane Advisors Holding in Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Has Upped by $1.25 Million as Stock Value Declined; Riverhead Capital Management Decreased Teleflex (TFX) Position as Stock Price Rose

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 75.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 4,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The institutional investor held 1,500 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $453,000, down from 6,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $369.81. About 154,364 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Baker Jejunostomy Tubes: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 655300160 655316 (b) 655500200; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex Sees FY18 Revenue Up 15%-16%; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50; 14/05/2018 – Teleflex Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN $9.55 AND $9.75 TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN $9.70 AND $9.90; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC TFX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.66, REV VIEW $2.45 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Simplastic Suprapubic Puncture Instruments: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 650704100 5; 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX SAYS REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 31/05/2018 – Teleflex to Showcase Key Anesthesia Products at Euroanesthesia 2018 (“ESA”) in Copenhagen; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Latex Rebreathing Bags: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 151174050 151174 (b) 153000005

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) by 145% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc bought 31,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.50% . The institutional investor held 52,826 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 21,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $38.41. About 351,250 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has declined 7.61% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 22/05/2018 – Esperion to Participate in Fireside Chat at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 30/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders and a; 07/03/2018 – Esperion: Study 4 Met Primary Endpoint With 28% Additional LDL-C Lowering on Background Ezetimibe and Up to Lowest Daily Dose of Statin; 27/03/2018 – ESPERION THERAPEUTICS INC – STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT WITH 30% ADDITIONAL LDL-C LOWERING; 27/03/2018 – ESPERION STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 07/03/2018 – Esperion’s cholesterol drug succeeds in late-stage study; 07/03/2018 – Flanked by rivals and skeptics, Esperion flips positive data on first PhIII for a potentially game-changing cholesterol pill $ESPR; 27/03/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics Access Event Set By Chardan for Apr. 3; 10/05/2018 – Esperion to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 09/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Esperion Therapeutics, Celestica, Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Royal B

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $188.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intersect Ent Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 10,000 shares to 11,560 shares, valued at $372,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,105 shares, and cut its stake in Trupanion Inc. (NYSE:TRUP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ESPR shares while 32 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 25.02 million shares or 3.96% more from 24.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Canada Pension Plan Board holds 313 shares. Tekla Cap Lc owns 184,607 shares. 15,214 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Co The. Voya Invest Lc accumulated 0% or 9,451 shares. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 500 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) for 3,128 shares. Moreover, Pnc Service Group Incorporated has 0% invested in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) for 6 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability, a Delaware-based fund reported 22,520 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.04% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Vanguard holds 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) or 1.76 million shares. Spark Inv Management Limited Liability Co reported 390,900 shares stake. Ameritas Prtnrs Inc has invested 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) for 43,977 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR).

More notable recent Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Esperion to Host Analyst and Investor Day Event on May 30 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Glaukos To Buy Avedro, Mixed Adcom Vote For Gilead, Dynavax Offering – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Esperion to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Esperion Provides Bempedoic Acid Franchise Development Program Updates; Reports Second Quarter Financial Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $356,250 activity.

More notable recent Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Teleflex Analyst Sees ‘Sustainable Growth Profile’ In Medical Device Manufacturer – Benzinga” on March 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Teleflex Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Teleflex: An Expensive Stock With Growth Potential – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Teleflex to Present at the 40th Annual Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 29, 2019.