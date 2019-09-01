Hamilton Lane Advisors Has Upped Position in Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) by $1.25 Million as Stock Value Declined; Riverpark Capital Management Has Increased Its Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stake by $2.11 Million; Stock Declined

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) by 145% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc bought 31,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.50% . The institutional investor held 52,826 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 21,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $979.20M market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $36.64. About 433,324 shares traded or 0.45% up from the average. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has declined 7.61% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 15/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Esperion; 03/04/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Chardan; 24/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintif; 02/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics 1Q Loss $46.1M; 02/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics Expects FY18 Net Cash Used in Operating Activities to Be $135M-$145M; 27/03/2018 – ESPERION PHASE 2 STUDY OF BEMPEDOIC ACID MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 07/03/2018 – Esperion: LDL-C Lowering for Bempedoic Acid Group Was 23 % From Baseline; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 07/03/2018 – ESPERION PHASE 3 BEMPEDOIC ACID STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 07/03/2018 – ESPERION THERAPEUTICS SAYS BEMPEDOIC ACID OBSERVED TO BE SAFE AND WELL-TOLERATED IN THE PHASE 3 STUDY

Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc bought 8,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 46,213 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.22 million, up from 37,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $203.62. About 1.11 million shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300M Cash; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks,; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Palo Alto Usd’s (CA) Go Bonds (Election of 2008), Series 2018; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto lgnite ‘18 USA; 07/03/2018 Palo Alto Networks Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS TO BUY EVIDENT.IO FOR $300M IN CASH; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New AI-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – FireMon Announces New Immediate Insight Threat Hunting App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 03/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.5 – 3km NW of Palo Cedro, CA

Riverpark Capital Management Llc, which manages about $73.36M and $438.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD) by 41,432 shares to 194,006 shares, valued at $9.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,787 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa stated it has 0.35% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). State Common Retirement Fund has 0.05% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Bokf Na reported 29,198 shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel stated it has 30,847 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. 125 are held by Wealthcare Capital Ltd Llc. Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 0.8% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Brandywine Managers Ltd reported 1,100 shares. Commerce Fincl Bank invested in 2,264 shares. Moreover, Comerica National Bank & Trust has 0.02% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 8,582 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 1,370 shares. Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 2,330 shares. Jupiter Asset Management Limited reported 24,064 shares. Thornburg Mngmt accumulated 743 shares. Geode Capital Lc holds 0.05% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 857,606 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc invested 0.13% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $188.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cytomx Therapeutics Inc. by 48,855 shares to 19,898 shares, valued at $214,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppdai Group Inc. by 570,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,271 shares, and cut its stake in Coupa Software Inc..