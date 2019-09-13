Hamilton Lane Advisors Has Upped Its Trupanion (TRUP) Position; Nuveen New York Amt-free Municipal Income Fund (NRK) Has 0.95 Sentiment

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) stake by 54.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc acquired 11,582 shares as Trupanion Inc. (TRUP)’s stock declined 3.10%. The Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc holds 32,849 shares with $1.19M value, up from 21,267 last quarter. Trupanion Inc. now has $924.03M valuation. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $26.56. About 187,034 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has declined 20.26% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 14/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Aspect Software Announces 4th Annual Aspect Customer Experience (ACE) Award Winners; 23/04/2018 – DJ Trupanion Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRUP); 17/04/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Rev $69.8M; 18/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Trupanion Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 29/05/2018 – TRUPANION INC – IN ADDITION TO APPROVAL OF UTILITY PATENT, CO ALSO HOLDS A DESIGN PATENT ON ITS TRUPANION EXPRESS SYSTEM; 29/05/2018 – Trupanion Receives Approval of Utility Patent for Trupanion Express

Nuveen New York Amt-free Municipal Income Fund (NRK) investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.33, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 20 institutional investors started new and increased stock positions, while 21 reduced and sold stock positions in Nuveen New York Amt-free Municipal Income Fund. The institutional investors in our database reported: 17.22 million shares, up from 16.49 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Nuveen New York Amt-free Municipal Income Fund in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 6 Reduced: 15 Increased: 13 New Position: 7.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $1.15 billion. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 20.62 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York.

The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.26. About 468,914 shares traded or 425.57% up from the average. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK) has risen 10.29% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.29% the S&P500.

Karpus Management Inc. holds 3.48% of its portfolio in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund for 7.31 million shares. Edge Wealth Management Llc owns 647,868 shares or 1.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Saba Capital Management L.P. has 1.26% invested in the company for 2.26 million shares. The New York-based Tortoise Investment Management Llc has invested 1.19% in the stock. Family Management Corp, a New York-based fund reported 123,795 shares.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc decreased Sonos Inc. stake by 39,764 shares to 18,355 valued at $208,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Redfin Corporation stake by 76,140 shares and now owns 22,214 shares. Dropbox Inc. was reduced too.

