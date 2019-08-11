Hamilton Lane Advisors Has Upped Holding in Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) by $1.25 Million; Northstar Asset Management Cut Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $609,525

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) by 145% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc bought 31,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.50% . The institutional investor held 52,826 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 21,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $37.71. About 612,467 shares traded or 37.10% up from the average. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has declined 7.61% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 02/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics 1Q Research and Development Expenses $40.9M; 29/05/2018 – ESPERION ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF JAY P. SHEPARD TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 07/03/2018 – Esperion’s cholesterol drug succeeds in late-stage study; 15/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Esperion; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Esperion: Positive Top-Line Results From Phase 3 Study of Bempedoic Acid; 29/05/2018 – Esperion Announces the Appointment of Jay P. Shepard to Bd of Directors; 07/03/2018 – Esperion Reports Positive Results In Late-stage Trial Of Heart Disease Treatment — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics 1Q Loss $46.1M; 04/05/2018 – Esperion to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

Northstar Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc sold 3,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 57,949 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.01 million, down from 61,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $908.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/04/2018 – Before the release of the device, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities forecast in a note that a “blush gold”-colored iPhone X will face production problems; 10/04/2018 – APPLE ISRAEL SUSPECTED OF WITHOLDING PRODUCT INFO FROM BUYERS; 05/04/2018 – DJI Updates Zenmuse X7 Camera With Support For Apple ProRes RAW; 29/03/2018 – APPLE RELEASES IOS 11.3 W/ ABILITY TO DISABLE SPEED THROTTLING; 20/03/2018 – Apple is now the only company more valuable than Amazon; 19/04/2018 – Apple celebrates Earth Day by debuting Daisy, the recycling robot; 27/03/2018 – Aeron Mobile Applications Launched to Google Play and Apple App Store; 27/03/2018 – APPLE EDUCATION ANNOUNCEMENT IN CHICAGO CONCLUDES; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Oil set for biggest weekly rise in a month; Apple scraps $1 bln Irish data centre; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LEADERS OF OTHER COUNTRIES ARE SMART ENOUGH TO REALIZE IT IS IN THEIR INTEREST TO PROMOTE TRADE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highfields Management LP reported 18.28% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Courage Miller Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 1,672 shares. New England Private Wealth Limited has 1.32% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 26,898 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md holds 0.71% or 25.30M shares. Fred Alger Mgmt reported 1.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hudock Capital Gru Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreno Evelyn V reported 68,663 shares stake. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability reported 4.83 million shares. Jlb Associates Incorporated holds 3.13% or 78,016 shares. Madison invested in 41,910 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Mathes Com holds 21,938 shares or 2.12% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 2.55% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 897,450 are owned by Utah Retirement System. Fairview Capital Ltd holds 0.11% or 10,501 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 25,403 shares.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $188.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 15,000 shares to 18,105 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Appian Corporation by 123,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ppdai Group Inc..