Hamilton Lane Advisors Has Upped Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Holding by $1.25 Million; Geode Capital Management Has Increased Position in Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) by $9.04 Million as Market Value Declined

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) by 145% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc bought 31,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.50% . The institutional investor held 52,826 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 21,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $995.94M market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $37.15. About 14,843 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has declined 7.61% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 27/03/2018 – ESPERION THERAPEUTICS INC – BEMPEDOIC ACID ADDED-ON TO A PCSK9 INHIBITOR OBSERVED TO BE SAFE AND WELL-TOLERATED IN THIS STUDY; 07/03/2018 – Esperion’s cholesterol drug succeeds in late-stage study; 02/05/2018 – ESPERION : STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 11/03/2018 – Umer Raffat set up a call with $MDCO execs tomorrow. Focus is on $ESPR, $MDCO and $AMGN reactions after $REGN and $SNY scored on high-risk PCSK9 study – DON’T MISS:; 04/05/2018 – Esperion to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 27/03/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics: Study Met Primary Endpoint With 30% Additional LDL-C Lowering; 29/05/2018 – Esperion Announces the Appointment of Jay P. Shepard to Bd of Directors; 13/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es; 09/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Esperion Therapeutics, Celestica, Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Royal B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Esperion Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESPR)

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 12.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 56,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 524,786 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.47M, up from 467,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.12B market cap company. The stock increased 3.55% or $5.39 during the last trading session, reaching $157.16. About 27,829 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 13/04/2018 – Sage Group: Growth Warning Not Related to Market Competition –Update; 21/05/2018 – Account Management Giant Sage and B4B Payments Announce Key Strategic Partnership; 18/04/2018 – Intacct Corporat: Sage Intacct and GuideStar Improve Financial Health & Sustainability for Nonprofit Organizations with; 30/05/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FDA ACCEPTANCE OF NDA FILING & GRANT; 07/05/2018 – Sage Communications Wins Multiple Gold and Platinum Hermes Creative Awards for Nonprofit and Government Clients; 04/04/2018 – Blue Sage Capital Announces Promotions; 18/05/2018 – Sage Outdoor Adventures to Open New River Outpost; 03/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.68; 09/05/2018 – Sage Intacct Named 2018 Top Rated Enterprise Resource Planning Solution by TrustRadius; 06/03/2018 – Sen. Masto: Cortez Masto Calls on Secretary Zinke to Keep Sage-Grouse Protections in Place

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $188.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Appian Corporation by 123,338 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Square Inc. by 43,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 285,914 shares, and cut its stake in Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ESPR shares while 32 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 25.02 million shares or 3.96% more from 24.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Bancorp invested in 0.01% or 500 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0% or 465,557 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd invested in 437,518 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Group One Trading Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 99,916 shares. 94 are owned by Moody National Bank Trust Division. Cim Invest Mangement has invested 0.11% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Tudor Invest Et Al invested in 5,143 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 192 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Art Ltd Liability accumulated 67,643 shares or 0.16% of the stock. 31,800 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Partner Inv Management LP owns 18,847 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). 2.68 million are held by Meditor Gru Limited.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold SAGE shares while 47 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 13.70% more from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc stated it has 0.03% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Fred Alger Management invested 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Synovus has 0% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 41 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com stated it has 7.61 million shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 7,523 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Eventide Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 4.41% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) or 805,000 shares. Artisan Partnership invested in 562,278 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 1,830 shares. Waddell And Reed Fincl stated it has 0.15% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Creative Planning has 0% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Carroll Fincl Associate reported 0% stake. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 600 shares or 0% of the stock. The Switzerland-based Bb Biotech Ag has invested 5.5% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). American Century Cos Inc holds 0.09% or 569,930 shares in its portfolio.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 60,069 shares to 2.40M shares, valued at $335.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE:CF) by 111,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.91M shares, and cut its stake in Shutterfly Inc (NASDAQ:SFLY).

