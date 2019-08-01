Hamilton Lane Advisors Has Trimmed Its Zendesk (ZEN) Stake by $1.28 Million; Valuation Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Lvw Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) by 45.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The institutional investor held 18,105 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, down from 33,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $83.24. About 3.57 million shares traded or 123.72% up from the average. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 20/03/2018 – Vidyard GoVideo for Zendesk Humanizes the Customer Support Experience with Video; 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 29/05/2018 – Zendesk Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK SEES 2Q REV. $136.0M TO $138.0M, EST. $133.9M; 10/05/2018 – Zendesk to Hold Annual Analyst & Investor Day on May 17, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New AI-Powered Enterprise Self-Service; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M

Lvw Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc sold 3,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 42,271 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99M, down from 45,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $137.92. About 30.00M shares traded or 24.74% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – RedLock Enhances Visibility, Compliance Assurance, and Threat Detection Capabilities With Microsoft Azure; 06/03/2018 – Research Frontiers to Host Year-End Conference Call; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON SLOW BUILD COMMANDS IN WEST EUROPE; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 25/04/2018 – XIFIN and PriorAuthNow Partner to Help Labs Improve Bottom Lines Through Intelligent Automation of the Prior Authorization and Reimbursement Process; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Unit Seeks to Lure Game Makers to Cloud; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft to offer governments local version of Azure cloud service; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capabilities with Zerto’s IT Resilience Platform™

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $188.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nlight Inc. by 61,006 shares to 327,033 shares, valued at $7.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Docusign Inc. by 461,404 shares in the quarter, for a total of 852,457 shares, and has risen its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc..

Lvw Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $375.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 2,170 shares to 6,232 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 44,368 shares in the quarter, for a total of 903,977 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited reported 1.49M shares. Barbara Oil Com invested in 20,000 shares or 1.4% of the stock. Swarthmore Inc has 2.77% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Texas-based Sather Finance Gru has invested 3.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bennicas & Assocs reported 41,994 shares stake. Partnervest Advisory Service Limited Com has 16,776 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Veritas Invest Mngmt (Uk) has 7.95% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Van Eck Associate Corporation stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pekin Hardy Strauss stated it has 43,946 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Grp Inc reported 46,527 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 0% or 50,065 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corp holds 103,398 shares. Ci Invests stated it has 2.75M shares or 1.82% of all its holdings. St Johns Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.67% or 7,384 shares. Laurion Capital Mngmt Lp accumulated 26,513 shares.

