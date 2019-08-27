Hamilton Lane Advisors Has Trimmed Its Zendesk (ZEN) Holding; Meredith (MDP)’s Sentiment Is 1.57

Meredith Corp (MDP) investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.48, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 108 hedge funds increased and started new equity positions, while 69 trimmed and sold equity positions in Meredith Corp. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 41.84 million shares, down from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Meredith Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 6 to 6 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 58 Increased: 74 New Position: 34.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc decreased Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) stake by 45.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold 15,000 shares as Zendesk Inc. (ZEN)’s stock declined 1.43%. The Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc holds 18,105 shares with $1.54 million value, down from 33,105 last quarter. Zendesk Inc. now has $9.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.29% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $82.23. About 1.48 million shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Rev $129.8M; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M; 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 08/03/2018 ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43

The stock increased 3.79% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $44.07. About 745,369 shares traded or 92.83% up from the average. Meredith Corporation (MDP) has risen 6.11% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 26/03/2018 – Meredith Reorganizes Following Announcement of Intent to Sell Four Time Inc. Titles; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – TRANSACTION WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON ITS FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp Sets Goal of $1B Debt Reduction in FY19; 21/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Ravens To Meet With WR Cameron Meredith; 17/05/2018 – Meredith Corp: Bd Elected Patrick McCreery Local Media Group President Effective July 1; 07/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Morning Notes: Bennett, Meredith, Giants, Pats; 26/03/2018 – Meredith National Media Group Announces New Sales And Marketing Structure; 04/05/2018 – People en Español names the 50 Most Beautiful Hispanic Celebrities of 2018; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – MEREDITH CORPORATION TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corporation To Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing To Accenture

Fairpointe Capital Llc holds 3.28% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation for 1.78 million shares. S&T Bank Pa owns 206,588 shares or 2.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Price Michael F has 2.45% invested in the company for 358,200 shares. The Illinois-based Channing Capital Management Llc has invested 2.12% in the stock. Edmp Inc., a Florida-based fund reported 34,319 shares.

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.99 billion. It operates in two divisions, Local Media and National Media. It currently has negative earnings. The Local Media segment operates television stations, such as 7 CBS affiliates, 5 FOX affiliates, 2 MyNetworkTV affiliates, 1 NBC affiliate, 1 ABC affiliate, and 2 independent stations.

More notable recent Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance" on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP)? – Yahoo Finance" published on August 10, 2019

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased Mimecast Ltd. stake by 20,332 shares to 31,489 valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1. It also upped Zuora Inc. stake by 53,465 shares and now owns 134,595 shares. Docusign Inc. was raised too.