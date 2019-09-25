Hamilton Lane Advisors Has Trimmed Its Neophotonics (NPTN) Stake; Clipper Realty (CLPR) Shorts Increased By 204.76%

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc decreased Neophotonics Corporation (NPTN) stake by 58.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold 200,056 shares as Neophotonics Corporation (NPTN)’s stock declined 33.09%. The Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc holds 144,225 shares with $603,000 value, down from 344,281 last quarter. Neophotonics Corporation now has $292.98 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.18. About 599,556 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS – CO PROVIDES COMPONENT PRODUCTS TO SOME ZTE SUPPLY CHAIN PARTNERS WHICH IS ESTIMATED IN 2017 TO HAVE BEEN ABOUT 3% OF TOTAL REV; 23/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS 1Q REV. $68.6M, EST. $69.7M; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS – HAD EXPECTED UP TO 5% OF ANNUALIZED REVENUE FROM CUSTOMERS RELATING TO ZTE WHICH WILL NOT BE REALIZED; 21/04/2018 – DJ NeoPhotonics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPTN); 23/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Reveals Effect Of ZTE Export Ban On Revenue — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 33c; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Direct Rev From ZTE During Fiscal Yr 2017 Was Approximately 1% of Total Rev; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS CORP – DIRECT REVENUE FROM ZTE DURING FISCAL YEAR 2017 WAS APPROXIMATELY 1% OF TOTAL REVENUE

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) had an increase of 204.76% in short interest. CLPR’s SI was 288,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 204.76% from 94,600 shares previously. With 33,800 avg volume, 9 days are for Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR)’s short sellers to cover CLPR’s short positions. The SI to Clipper Realty Inc’s float is 1.94%. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.88. About 35,922 shares traded. Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) has risen 12.14% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CLPR News: 10/05/2018 – Clipper Realty 1Q Adj FFO/Shr 7c; 08/03/2018 Clipper Realty 4Q Rev $27.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Clipper Realty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLPR); 10/05/2018 – Clipper Realty 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 10/05/2018 – Clipper Realty 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 08/03/2018 – Clipper Realty 4Q Adj FFO/Shr 10c; 08/03/2018 – Clipper Realty 4Q Loss/Shr 4c

Clipper Realty Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multi-family residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area. The company has market cap of $193.82 million. It operates in Commercial and Residential divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has elected to be treated as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

Analysts await NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, up 58.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by NeoPhotonics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% EPS growth.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased Docusign Inc. stake by 56,993 shares to 909,450 valued at $45.21M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ppdai Group Inc. stake by 387,575 shares and now owns 450,846 shares. Elastic N.V. was raised too.