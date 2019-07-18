Hamilton Lane Advisors Has Trimmed Intersect Ent (XENT) Stake by $320,000 as Shares Declined; Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Holds Position in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 687270% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 68,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,737 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.77M, up from 10 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $130.6. About 1.71M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 09/04/2018 – FIS Named `Category Leader’ by Chartis for Hedge Fund Risk Management Technology and Data Integrity and Control; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q EPS 54c; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18; 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing; 02/05/2018 – UnionBank of the Philippines Chooses FIS to Digitize its Lending Processes; 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intersect Ent Inc. (XENT) by 46.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc analyzed 10,000 shares as the company's stock declined 18.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,560 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $372,000, down from 21,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intersect Ent Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $633.99M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $20.29. About 363,233 shares traded. Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) has declined 33.24% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.67% the S&P500.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $51.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 785,625 shares to 485,775 shares, valued at $9.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Encompass Health Corp by 88,354 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 347,146 shares, and cut its stake in Lincoln Elec Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LECO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pettee Invsts reported 4,873 shares. Mariner Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 16,452 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De invested 0.06% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada accumulated 505,105 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The California-based West Oak Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.03% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Sg Americas Ltd Liability stated it has 11,828 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 1.33 million are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc. Pinebridge Invs LP invested in 7,457 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 529,906 shares. Manchester Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% or 2,523 shares in its portfolio. 340,207 were reported by Nomura Inc. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Company, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 46,069 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 731,667 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com holds 0.11% or 294,625 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited accumulated 3,657 shares.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $544,142 activity.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $188.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc. by 23,096 shares to 51,912 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smartsheet Inc. by 117,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,822 shares, and has risen its stake in Nlight Inc..

Analysts await Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.34 earnings per share, down 142.86% or $0.20 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Intersect ENT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.86% EPS growth.