Hamilton Lane Advisors Has Trimmed Holding in Noah Holdings LTD (NOAH) by $546,000; Dsm Capital Partners Stake in New Oriental Education (EDU) Has Boosted by $33.62 Million

Dsm Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Education (EDU) by 49.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc bought 350,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 1.06M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $102.57 million, up from 711,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Education for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $111.22. About 515,159 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Noah Holdings Ltd. (NOAH) by 33.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold 13,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.07% . The institutional investor held 26,263 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12 million, down from 39,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Noah Holdings Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $28.88. About 394,241 shares traded. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has declined 37.23% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 22/03/2018 – Noah Holdings’ Lam Is Taking Long View on China (Video); 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Rev $132.5M; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Net $42.8M; 29/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC REPRIMANDS, FINES NOAH HOLDINGS (HONG KONG); 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 06/03/2018 Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $111M; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q EPS 71c; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 42c; 30/04/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited Files FY2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 15/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Result on Tuesday, May 29, 2018

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78 billion and $6.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 41,962 shares to 1.96M shares, valued at $578.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) by 4,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,220 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS).