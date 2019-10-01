Hamilton Lane Advisors Has Raised Its Trupanion (TRUP) Position; Dex Media (DEX)’s Sentiment Is 0.38

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) stake by 54.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc acquired 11,582 shares as Trupanion Inc. (TRUP)’s stock declined 3.10%. The Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc holds 32,849 shares with $1.19M value, up from 21,267 last quarter. Trupanion Inc. now has $869.75 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $25. About 80,637 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has declined 20.26% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 18/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder AB Exits Position in Trupanion; 30/05/2018 – Aspect Software Announces 4th Annual Aspect Customer Experience (ACE) Award Winners; 17/04/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – TRUPANION INC – IN ADDITION TO APPROVAL OF UTILITY PATENT, CO ALSO HOLDS A DESIGN PATENT ON ITS TRUPANION EXPRESS SYSTEM; 21/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder Position on TPI, Trupanion (Correct); 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 16/05/2018 – Immersion Capital LLP Exits Position in Trupanion; 27/04/2018 – Trupanion Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 14/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Dex Media Inc (DEX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.38 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -1.95, from 2.33 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 8 investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 21 decreased and sold stakes in Dex Media Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 3.04 million shares, down from 4.08 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Dex Media Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 12 Increased: 4 New Position: 4.

The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.82. About 44,164 shares traded. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (DEX) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc. The company has market cap of $117.91 million. The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund for 928,114 shares. Clough Capital Partners L P owns 116,828 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Midas Management Corp has 0.07% invested in the company for 16,000 shares. The Virginia-based 1607 Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 163,522 shares.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc decreased Carbon Black Inc. stake by 109,168 shares to 52,144 valued at $872,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Neophotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) stake by 200,056 shares and now owns 144,225 shares. Redfin Corporation was reduced too.

