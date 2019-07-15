Hamilton Lane Advisors Has Lifted Its Stake in Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) by $1.25 Million; Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding by $518,232

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 63.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,428 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $303,000, down from 9,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $81.49. About 2.69 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 18/04/2018 – Philip Morris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) by 145% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc bought 31,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,826 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 21,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $45.05. About 303,462 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has risen 19.79% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Esperion Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESPR); 22/05/2018 – Esperion to Participate in Fireside Chat at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 07/03/2018 – Flanked by rivals and skeptics, Esperion flips positive data on first PhIII for a potentially game-changing cholesterol pill $ESPR; 09/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Esperion Therapeutics, Celestica, Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Royal B; 10/04/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference May 8; 24/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 6, 2018 (ESPR); 07/05/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. and Certain Officers – ESPR; 23/05/2018 – Esperion’s cholesterol drug safe, effective in new late-stage study; 27/03/2018 – Esperion Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 2 Study of Bempedoic Acid Added-On to a PCSK9 Inhibitor in Patients wit; 07/03/2018 Esperion PhIII coming up $ESPR

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, down 5.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.07B for 15.32 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.02% EPS growth.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $956.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Mid (SCHM) by 6,951 shares to 19,281 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend Etf by 8,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,993 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Future Of Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” on September 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “In Case Omega Healthcare Is Beyond Saving – Seeking Alpha” published on June 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Philip Morris International: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Philip Morris: The Fed Benefit – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Large Option Trader Dumped PG&E Puts Minutes Before Restructuring Report – Benzinga” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Joel Isaacson & Limited Liability Corp owns 17,337 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Blackrock stated it has 95.95M shares. Charles Schwab Advisory invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Martin Currie Limited owns 117,077 shares. Boys Arnold Company Incorporated holds 0.55% or 41,458 shares. 4.82 million were reported by Ubs Asset Americas Inc. Gradient Invests Lc owns 1,702 shares. Peoples Financial Svcs Corporation reported 9,448 shares stake. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 282,939 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 171,577 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Benedict Fincl Advsr invested in 49,189 shares or 1.89% of the stock. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Clearbridge Invests Limited Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 795,011 shares. Bb&T invested in 0.33% or 212,077 shares. Synovus stated it has 125,054 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ESPR shares while 32 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 25.02 million shares or 3.96% more from 24.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Inc owns 7,000 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Co owns 43,977 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd Liability holds 1,132 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 22,736 are held by Parametric Associate Limited Liability Company. Charles Schwab Management Inc reported 137,042 shares. Rhenman Prns Asset has 479,767 shares for 2.25% of their portfolio. Bamco Inc Ny holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) for 183,500 shares. Pnc Financial Services invested 0% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Meditor Group holds 20.17% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) for 2.68 million shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc owns 60 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md owns 465,557 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 20,334 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Partner LP owns 18,847 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Pentwater LP owns 2.48 million shares or 1.25% of their US portfolio. Northern Corp invested 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR).

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $188.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carbon Black Inc. by 171,906 shares to 161,312 shares, valued at $2.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cloudera Inc. by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,549 shares, and cut its stake in Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).