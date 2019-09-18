Hamilton Lane Advisors Has Lifted Its Position in Trupanion (TRUP) by $416,952 as Stock Declined; Sanofi Aventis (SNY) Holder Lincluden Management LTD Has Upped Stake by $953,955 as Market Valuation Declined

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased its stake in Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) by 54.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc bought 11,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.10% . The institutional investor held 32,849 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19M, up from 21,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trupanion Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $26.88. About 63,782 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has declined 20.26% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 29/05/2018 – Trupanion Receives Approval of Utility Patent for Trupanion Express; 08/05/2018 – State Of NJ Common Pension Buys New 1.3% Position in Trupanion; 18/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder AB Exits Position in Trupanion; 30/05/2018 – Aspect Software Announces 4th Annual Aspect Customer Experience (ACE) Award Winners; 05/04/2018 Trupanion Named Top Pick for Best Pet Insurance; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 29/05/2018 – TRUPANION INC – IN ADDITION TO APPROVAL OF UTILITY PATENT, CO ALSO HOLDS A DESIGN PATENT ON ITS TRUPANION EXPRESS SYSTEM; 18/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Rev $69.8M; 17/04/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Lincluden Management Ltd increased its stake in Sanofi Aventis (SNY) by 61.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd bought 22,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 58,228 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.52M, up from 36,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Sanofi Aventis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $44.4. About 1.25 million shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 13/04/2018 – Javier Espinoza: Scoop: advent international closes in on deal for Sanofi’s generics unit; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Torrent Pharmaceuticals drops plan to buy Sanofi’s Europe business – Business Standard; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: U.S. Regulatory Submission for Patients Ages 12-17 Planned for 3Q; 30/05/2018 – Sanofi Chooses Accenture Interactive to Create UWell’s Healthcare Platform to Better Serve Consumers; 28/05/2018 – SANOFI CEO OLIVIER BRANDICOURT COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 17/04/2018 – REG-ADVENT INTERNATIONAL ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS TO ACQUIRE ZENTIVA, SANOFI’S EUROPEAN GENERICS BUSINESS; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the American Academy of Neurology 2018 Annual Meeting; 12/04/2018 – Sanofi to Invest EUR350M in Canadian Vaccine Facility; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greate; 06/03/2018 Global Injection Pen Market (2018-2022) Dominated by Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and Sanofi – Growing Demand for Self-administration Drug Delivery Devices – ResearchAndMarkets.com

More notable recent Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Trupanion Inc (TRUP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Trupanion: First Violations Hit; High Rates Already Slowing Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Trupanion Inc (TRUP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Trupanion: $8 Price Target, Adverse Selection Exposed In Filings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP): Is Breakeven Near? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Appian Corporation by 20,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $361,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coupa Software Inc. by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,589 shares, and cut its stake in Smartsheet Inc..

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) by 21,935 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $96.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wal Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 10,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,708 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZMH).

More notable recent Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sanofi (SNY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Sanofi (SNY) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sanofi pays Lexicon $260M on termination of Zynquista collaboration – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sanofi (SNY) Q1 Earnings Top, Genzyme & Vaccines Drive Sales – Nasdaq” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sanofi and Regeneron presents REGN3500 data – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.