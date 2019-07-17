Hamilton Lane Advisors Has Lifted Its Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Holding; Holder Nuance Investments Raised Aptargroup (ATR) Holding

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) by 145% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc bought 31,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,826 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 21,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $44.24. About 282,777 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has risen 19.79% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 04/04/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Apr. 11; 02/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics 1Q Loss $46.1M; 07/05/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. and Certain Officers – ESPR; 23/05/2018 – Esperion’s cholesterol drug safe, effective in new late-stage study; 07/03/2018 – #2 Flanked by rivals and skeptics, Esperion flips positive data on first PhIII for a potentially game-changing cholesterol pill $ESPR; 02/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics Expects FY18 Net Cash Used in Operating Activities to Be $135M-$145M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Esperion Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESPR); 07/03/2018 – Esperion: Bempedoic Acid Observed to Be Safe and Well-Tolerated in Study; 27/03/2018 – Esperion’s cholesterol drug succeeds in mid-stage study; 04/05/2018 – Esperion to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

Nuance Investments Llc increased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (ATR) by 251.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc bought 153,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 214,155 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.78M, up from 60,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $123.16. About 228,799 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 21.28% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 02/05/2018 – Aptar Adds Capabilities to Better Serve the Growing Color Cosmetics Market; Acquires Reboul, an Established and Innovative; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup Sees 2Q Adj EPS 99c-Adj EPS $1.04; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C, EST. 93C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Aptargroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATR); 30/05/2018 – Aptar Pharma and Propeller Health Partner to Develop Digital Medicine Platform Across Therapeutic Areas; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q EPS 92c; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04, EST. $1.02; 12/04/2018 – Aptar Food + Beverage and Cheer Pack North America Partner to Launch a Premade No-Spill Spouted Pouch Solution; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q Net $59.3M

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $188.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cytomx Therapeutics Inc. by 48,855 shares to 19,898 shares, valued at $214,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coupa Software Inc. by 20,079 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,589 shares, and cut its stake in Carbon Black Inc..

More notable recent Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Esperion Announces the Appointment of Tracy M. Woody to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Esperion Therapeutics: Buy, Sell Or Hold? – Seeking Alpha” published on January 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Esperion to Host Analyst and Investor Day Event on May 30 – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Esperion Provides Bempedoic Acid Franchise Development Program Updates; Reports First Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Esperion (ESPR) Reports Wider-Than-Expected Loss in Q4 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ESPR shares while 32 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 25.02 million shares or 3.96% more from 24.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) for 27,570 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0% stake. Sg Americas Lc has 0.01% invested in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) for 14,840 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd holds 180,324 shares. Element Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% or 6,047 shares in its portfolio. Fmr accumulated 579,236 shares. Voya Investment Ltd Com accumulated 9,451 shares. Us Comml Bank De accumulated 3,100 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Company stated it has 392 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Incorporated Llp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 15,296 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Creative Planning stated it has 27,604 shares. Jasper Ridge Prtn Lp holds 0.02% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) or 9,773 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0% or 1.39M shares. Morgan Stanley reported 56,924 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ATR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 55.69 million shares or 4.83% less from 58.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Bank has invested 0.01% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Quantbot Technologies LP owns 1,400 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Diker Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 2,000 shares. Walthausen Lc has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Mawer Investment Mgmt Ltd invested in 821,758 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Co owns 20,482 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mesirow Management accumulated 11,175 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 41,500 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). 4,445 were reported by Dupont Cap Management. Moreover, Stifel Corp has 0% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 8,243 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 13,345 shares. Morgan Dempsey Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 0.16% or 417,477 shares.