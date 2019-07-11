Hamilton Lane Advisors Has Lifted Holding in Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) as Stock Value Rose; Ems Capital LP Holding In Amazon Com (AMZN) Was Upped

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) by 145% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc bought 31,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,826 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 21,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $47.53. About 252,279 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has risen 19.79% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 29/05/2018 – ESPERION ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF JAY P. SHEPARD TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 27/03/2018 – ESPERION THERAPEUTICS INC – STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT WITH 30% ADDITIONAL LDL-C LOWERING; 07/03/2018 – #2 Flanked by rivals and skeptics, Esperion flips positive data on first PhIII for a potentially game-changing cholesterol pill $ESPR; 27/03/2018 – ESPERION PHASE 2 STUDY OF BEMPEDOIC ACID MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 02/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics Cash and Cash Equivalents and Investment Securities Available-For-Sale Totaled $239.6M at March 31; 13/04/2018 – Esperion Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 21/04/2018 – DJ Esperion Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESPR); 07/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – ESPERION THERAPEUTICS SAYS BEMPEDOIC ACID OBSERVED TO BE SAFE AND WELL-TOLERATED IN THE PHASE 3 STUDY

Ems Capital Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp bought 210 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 48,610 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.56 million, up from 48,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $993.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $29.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2017.41. About 4.93 million shares traded or 23.69% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – SABRE REPORTS STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 02/05/2018 – USA Today: Amazon Echo or Google Home? For U.S. households, that’s changing; 17/03/2018 – blacq: Amazon cutting hundreds of Seattle jobs in its consumer business: source (Reuters) -; 22/05/2018 – WOODRADIO: #BREAKING: State of Michigan grant greenlights new $150 million fulfilment center for Amazon in Gaines Township; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Flipkart dialled Amazon after Walmart revived deal talks – Mint; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Retail is struggling but some say the booming beauty industry is ‘Amazon-proof’; 02/04/2018 – Amazon fell after Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday that Amazon was scamming the U.S. Postal Service; 03/04/2018 – Trump has reinforced his assessment that Amazon’s business is costing taxpayers “many billions of dollars” through subsidized rates at the US Post Office

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ESPR shares while 32 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 25.02 million shares or 3.96% more from 24.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $188.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dropbox Inc. by 22,575 shares to 403,507 shares, valued at $8.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cytomx Therapeutics Inc. by 48,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,898 shares, and cut its stake in Carbon Black Inc..