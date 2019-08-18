Hamilton Lane Advisors Has Increased Stake in Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) by $1.25 Million; As Constellation Brands (STZ) Shares Declined, Peapack Gladstone Financial Lifted Position

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 22.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 3,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 17,764 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12 million, up from 14,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $198.79. About 902,634 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ.B); 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED EPS $4.64; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CFO DAVID KLEIN COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Wine/Spirits Sales Up 2%-4%; 13/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF IAN MCKINNON AND APPOINTMENT OF LORI O’NEILL TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘CC’; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CEO ROB SANDS COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 15/05/2018 – Cloud Constellation Corporation and Assured Communications Advisors International Aim for DoD Cloud Services; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ)

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) by 145% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc bought 31,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.50% . The institutional investor held 52,826 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 21,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04B market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $38.41. About 267,617 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has declined 7.61% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 04/04/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Apr. 11; 07/03/2018 – ESPERION SAYS BEMPEDOIC ACID OBSERVED TO BE SAFE,WELL-TOLERATED; 23/05/2018 – ESPERION THERAPEUTICS INC – CUMULATIVE PHASE 2 / PHASE 3 DEMONSTRATES BROAD EFFICACY AS WELL AS SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY; 08/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 27/03/2018 – Esperion’s cholesterol drug succeeds in mid-stage study; 02/05/2018 – ESPERION : STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 07/05/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. and Certain Officers — ESPR; 29/05/2018 – Esperion Announces the Appointment of Jay P. Shepard to Bd of Directors; 27/03/2018 – ESPERION THERAPEUTICS INC – STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT WITH 30% ADDITIONAL LDL-C LOWERING; 29/05/2018 – ESPERION ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF JAY P. SHEPARD TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY) by 4,362 shares to 85,063 shares, valued at $8.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 1,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,199 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 2,547 shares. Wagner Bowman Corporation reported 0.08% stake. Oakworth invested 1.85% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Natixis holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 262,189 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.07% or 47,975 shares in its portfolio. Principal Fincl stated it has 242,925 shares. Iberiabank reported 38,197 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Carnegie Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Tobam reported 13,000 shares stake. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 8,500 shares. Moreover, Caprock Grp Inc Inc has 0.06% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 1,675 shares. 9,887 were reported by Finemark Savings Bank And Trust. 14,609 were reported by First Bank. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability reported 3 shares.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $188.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cytomx Therapeutics Inc. by 48,855 shares to 19,898 shares, valued at $214,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Appian Corporation by 123,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mongodb Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ESPR shares while 32 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 25.02 million shares or 3.96% more from 24.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jasper Ridge Limited Partnership invested 0.02% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Wasatch Advisors holds 637,789 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 31,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) or 137,042 shares. Meditor Grp Ltd holds 2.68M shares or 20.17% of its portfolio. Trexquant Investment LP holds 14,403 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 70 shares. The Michigan-based Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 192 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Inv Tech stated it has 7,000 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability holds 1,097 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Llc has 60 shares. Illinois-based Citadel Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR).

