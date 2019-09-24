Hamilton Lane Advisors Has Increased Its Trupanion (TRUP) Stake by $416,952; As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stock Price Declined, Holder Point72 Asset Management LP Has Raised Position

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased its stake in Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) by 54.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc bought 11,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.10% . The institutional investor held 32,849 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19M, up from 21,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trupanion Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $921.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $26.5. About 136,620 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has declined 20.26% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 21/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder Position on TPI, Trupanion (Correct); 18/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder AB Exits Position in Trupanion; 30/05/2018 – Aspect Software Announces 4th Annual Aspect Customer Experience (ACE) Award Winners; 29/05/2018 – TRUPANION INC – IN ADDITION TO APPROVAL OF UTILITY PATENT, CO ALSO HOLDS A DESIGN PATENT ON ITS TRUPANION EXPRESS SYSTEM; 16/05/2018 – Immersion Capital LLP Exits Position in Trupanion

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 902.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 19,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 22,110 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.74 million, up from 2,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $71.32. About 3.10 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Earnings: Is a 16% Plunge a Buying Opportunity? — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Credit Risk Protected by De-Leveraging Path; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Now Producing Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dropbox Inc. by 188,585 shares to 214,922 shares, valued at $5.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Square Inc. by 36,134 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 249,780 shares, and cut its stake in Avalara Inc..

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd invested 0.03% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 7,315 were reported by Northstar Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corp. Yacktman Asset Mgmt Lp reported 23,501 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 1.79 million are held by Canada Pension Plan Board. 295,900 were reported by Arizona State Retirement System. Palisades Hudson Asset Ltd Partnership invested in 0.16% or 2,918 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corporation has 9,372 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. 46,700 are owned by Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd. Burns J W & Incorporated New York invested 0.44% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Fca Tx has 2,829 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Com has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Norinchukin Bankshares The reported 265,624 shares. Pnc Financial Services Gru Inc reported 2.50M shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Philadelphia Com owns 5,645 shares. Osborne Partners Mgmt Ltd reported 3,460 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

