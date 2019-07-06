Hamilton Lane Advisors Has Increased Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Stake by $1.25 Million; Garrison Bradford & Associates Has Cut Its Holding in Lkq (LKQ) as Share Value Rose

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Lkq Corporation (LKQ) by 37.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold 11,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,900 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536,000, down from 30,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in Lkq Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.64. About 1.46M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS $625 MLN TO $675 MLN; 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) by 145% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc bought 31,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,826 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 21,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $47.23. About 242,766 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has risen 19.79% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 27/03/2018 – ESPERION PHASE 2 STUDY OF BEMPEDOIC ACID MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 14/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. — ESPR; 07/03/2018 – Esperion: Patients Treated With Bempedoic Acid Also Achieved Significantly Greater Reduction of 33 % in High-Sensitivity C-reactive Protein; 15/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR); 02/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics 1Q Loss $46.1M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Esperion Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESPR); 10/04/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference May 8; 30/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 6, 2018 (ESPR); 09/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Esperion Therapeutics, Celestica, Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Royal B; 07/03/2018 – Esperion: 12-week Study Met Its Primary Endpoint With LDL-C Lowering Totaling 28 %

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp accumulated 95,012 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 14,052 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 381,008 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Da Davidson & Commerce accumulated 22,159 shares. 227,000 were accumulated by Harber Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp. Moreover, Cibc Asset has 0.01% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 33,742 shares. Moreover, Echo Street Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has 1.02% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 1.83M shares. Raymond James And Assoc accumulated 915,255 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems has invested 0.04% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 497 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Management holds 111,423 shares. Concourse Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.33% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 116,310 shares. Creative Planning holds 9,168 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested in 466,726 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Moreover, Tompkins Finance Corp has 0.01% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 781 shares.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $260,456 activity.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 6.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.61 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $203.03M for 10.25 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.07% EPS growth.

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LKQ Corporation Announces Director Resignation Nasdaq:LKQ – GlobeNewswire” on January 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “LKQ Corporation Announces Results for First Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LKQ Corporation Announces Results For Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Charles de Vaulx Buys 4 Stocks for IVA Worldwide Fund – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $188.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 15,000 shares to 18,105 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppdai Group Inc. by 570,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,271 shares, and cut its stake in Dropbox Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ESPR shares while 32 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 25.02 million shares or 3.96% more from 24.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Mngmt LP has 192 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Victory Mngmt invested 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) or 14,840 shares. 35,290 are held by California State Teachers Retirement. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability holds 11,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management stated it has 273,677 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). State Street Corporation accumulated 0% or 1.39M shares. Barclays Public Lc holds 7,994 shares. 183,500 are owned by Bamco. Rhumbline Advisers owns 31,227 shares. Natixis invested 0% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). The United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Susquehanna Intll Grp Llp holds 109,044 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Esperion to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” on May 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Esperion Announces Late-Breaking Oral Presentation of Final Study 3 Results (1002-046) of Bempedoic Acid at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on November 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Esperion’s bempedoic acid successful in last late-stage study; U.S. marketing applications on tap next quarter; shares up 10% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on October 29, 2018. More interesting news about Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Esperion (ESPR) Reports Wider-Than-Expected Loss in Q4 – Nasdaq” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Esperion Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 22, 2019.