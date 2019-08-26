Hamilton Lane Advisors Has Decreased Zendesk (ZEN) Holding by $1.28 Million; As Accenture Ireland (ACN) Stock Value Rose, Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Has Raised by $3.73 Million Its Position

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp increased its stake in Accenture Ireland (ACN) by 53.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp bought 21,167 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 60,708 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69 million, up from 39,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Accenture Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $194.75. About 188,863 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 06/03/2018 – Accenture to Host Conference Call Thursday, Mar. 22, to Discuss Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results; 12/04/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – VENKATA “MURTHY” RENDUCHINTALA HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO BOARD, EFFECTIVE THURSDAY; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 26/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Swisscom Enhance Its Customer Experience; 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers — Regardless of Age — in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Survey Finds; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR TO BE 14.8 PERCENT; 08/03/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies Recognized by Celent with Industry Awards for Fourth Consecutive Year; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds Al’s Real Power Is Helping Reimagine Business by Augmenting, Not Replacing, Human Capabilities; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q Net $863.7M

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) by 45.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The institutional investor held 18,105 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, down from 33,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $80.61. About 74,793 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 26/04/2018 – TokBox Extends Video Chat, Embeds Capabilities with Zendesk Integration; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Rev $129.8M; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK SEES 2Q REV. $136.0M TO $138.0M, EST. $133.9M; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK, REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M OF 0.25%; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New Al-Powered Enterprise Self-Service Product; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $188.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inspire Medical Systems Inc. by 21,867 shares to 36,178 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mimecast Ltd. by 20,332 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,489 shares, and has risen its stake in Docusign Inc..

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 499,750 shares to 487,751 shares, valued at $4.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 97,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 246,885 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).