Hamilton Lane Advisors Has Decreased Intersect Ent (XENT) Stake as Share Value Declined; Diversified Trust Co Boosted Position in American Express Co (AXP)

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intersect Ent Inc. (XENT) by 46.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company's stock declined 38.94% . The institutional investor held 11,560 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $372,000, down from 21,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intersect Ent Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $515.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 18.03% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $16.5. About 2.41 million shares traded or 375.12% up from the average. Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) has declined 37.54% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.54% the S&P500.

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 19.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co bought 4,612 shares as the company's stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 28,630 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, up from 24,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $124.31. About 3.15M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 6,969 shares to 4,320 shares, valued at $382,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 6,229 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,348 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $188.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mimecast Ltd. by 20,332 shares to 31,489 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nlight Inc. by 61,006 shares in the quarter, for a total of 327,033 shares, and has risen its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR).