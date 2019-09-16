Hamilton Lane Advisors Has Cut Neophotonics (NPTN) Position by $800,224; As Phillips 66 (PSX) Share Value Rose, Shareholder First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has Trimmed Position

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 15.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold 4,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 24,385 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.28 million, down from 28,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $102.77. About 1.57M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $24,046 MLN VS $23,712 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES DCP MIDSTREAM, LP’S PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS B1; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neophotonics Corporation (NPTN) by 58.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold 200,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% . The institutional investor held 144,225 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $603,000, down from 344,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $318.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.72. About 526,187 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Had Expected Up to 5% of Annualized Rev From ZTE, Supply Chain Partners Which Will Not Be Realized; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Reveals Effect Of ZTE Export Ban On Revenue — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference May 24; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Direct Rev From ZTE During Fiscal Yr 2017 Was Approximately 1% of Total Rev; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Loss/Shr 41c; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 34c-Loss 24c; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS 1Q REV. $68.6M, EST. $69.7M; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS CORP – DIRECT REVENUE FROM ZTE DURING FISCAL YEAR 2017 WAS APPROXIMATELY 1% OF TOTAL REVENUE; 27/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics (NPTN) on Watch Amid Chatter; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Rev $70M-$76M

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $701.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intra Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 246,644 shares to 600,236 shares, valued at $7.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 15,334 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. North Star Invest Mngmt Corporation owns 0.11% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 9,859 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has 0.16% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 856,529 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.13% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Legacy Private stated it has 2,461 shares. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 0.06% or 149,882 shares. Cambridge Rech Advisors Incorporated, a Iowa-based fund reported 116,174 shares. 5,242 were reported by Bryn Mawr Tru. Moreover, Bridgecreek Invest Mgmt has 1.25% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 64,190 shares. Tci Wealth reported 3,303 shares stake. Pinnacle Financial Prns invested in 5,874 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Twin Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.15% or 23,420 shares in its portfolio. Ar Asset holds 0.33% or 9,600 shares in its portfolio. 306,800 were reported by Uss Invest Ltd. 448 are owned by Arcadia Invest Mngmt Mi. Colonial Trust Advsr reported 40,443 shares.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06B for 10.84 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sunrun Inc. by 88,181 shares to 125,576 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Docusign Inc. by 56,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 909,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Pluralsight Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.33, from 2.35 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold NPTN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 28.44 million shares or 10.06% less from 31.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0% or 114,665 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn has 0% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 77,693 shares. Levin Strategies Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 49,000 shares. 617,493 are held by State Street. Moreover, Harbourvest Prtnrs Limited Com has 0.18% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Citadel Advsrs Limited reported 269,007 shares. 130,900 are held by Pdt Partners Limited Liability Corp. Geode Cap Management Limited reported 0% stake. 16,486 were reported by Voya Investment Management Limited Liability. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 846 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited, Connecticut-based fund reported 475,672 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 0% or 650,506 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna International Llp has 0% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 46,925 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 38,551 shares.

Analysts await NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.05 EPS, up 58.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by NeoPhotonics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% EPS growth.