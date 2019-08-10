Hamilton Lane Advisors Has Cut Intersect Ent (XENT) Position as Share Value Declined; Palladium Partners Stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Upped by $2.47 Million as Market Value Rose

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 12.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 22,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 204,445 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.70 million, up from 182,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Sky Kicks Off Bidding War With Fox, Disney (Video); 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – FOX CEO JAMES MURDOCH TO QUIT AFTER DISNEY DEAL TO PURSUE SOMETHING OF HIS OWN; 26/03/2018 – Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’; 22/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ director says new ‘Star Wars’ film puts character first; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s estate sues ABC for copyright infringement; 08/05/2018 – Parks, ‘Black Panther’ propel Disney earnings past TV decline; 12/04/2018 – Four Seasons Resort Orlando Announces New Disney Benefit and Summer Fourth Night Free Package; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intersect Ent Inc. (XENT) by 46.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.94% . The institutional investor held 11,560 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $372,000, down from 21,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intersect Ent Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $528.20M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $16.5. About 253,223 shares traded. Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) has declined 37.54% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.54% the S&P500. Some Historical XENT News: 26/03/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Discontinues Phase 2b PROPEL Trial of PTG-100 for the Treatment of Ulcerative Colitis following Interim Analysis; 15/05/2018 – Intersect ENT Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – American Honda Posts March Sales Increase as Balanced Sales of Cars and Trucks Propel Honda and Acura; 02/05/2018 – Record 700 Customers Pick Genesys to Propel Customer Experience Transformation; 08/05/2018 – Global Oxygen Scavengers Market – Increasing Demand for Packaged Food to Propel Growth | Technavio; 02/04/2018 – Global Lead Acid Battery Market to Reach Around US$ 80 Bn by 2026; Cost-effective Storage Technology and High Performance Reliability to Propel Market Growth: Transparency Market Research; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy to Propel the Company’s Next Decade of Growth at Starbucks 2018 Annual; 09/03/2018 – Global Cannabis Testing Market – Increasing Use for Medical Purposes to Propel Growthl Technavio; 19/04/2018 – A successful acquisition of Shire would be the largest ever overseas acquisition by a Japanese company and propel Takeda into the top ranks of global drugmakers; 23/05/2018 – ENCANTO POTASH CORP SUCCESSFULLY REDUCES PROJECTED ENGINEERING COSTS SIGNIFICANTLY TO PROPEL MINING PLAN

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $188.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inspire Medical Systems Inc. by 21,867 shares to 36,178 shares, valued at $2.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smartsheet Inc. by 117,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,822 shares, and has risen its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc..

