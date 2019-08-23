Hamilton Lane Advisors Decreased Position in Zendesk (ZEN) as Market Valuation Declined; Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Has Raised Holding in Stifel Finl (SF) by $1.38 Million

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc increased its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (SF) by 7.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc bought 26,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% . The hedge fund held 360,484 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.02M, up from 333,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Stifel Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $51.71. About 238,312 shares traded. Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has risen 12.53% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SF News: 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 22/05/2018 – Matthew Rohrmann Named Head of Investor Relations at AXIS Capital; 18/05/2018 – Contrary to Stifel representations, $AVAV whistleblower suit says illegal activity extends beyond drone incident to “ongoing” mishandling of top secret info and security violations; 16/03/2018 Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 23/04/2018 – KBW Announces Bank Honor Roll Award Winners

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) by 45.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company's stock declined 1.43% . The institutional investor held 18,105 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, down from 33,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $8.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $80.42. About 1.28M shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500.

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $188.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mimecast Ltd. by 20,332 shares to 31,489 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alteryx Inc. by 66,337 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,777 shares, and has risen its stake in Smartsheet Inc..

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86M and $594.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cowen Inc by 130,359 shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $23.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 331,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 751,791 shares, and cut its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold SF shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 59.26 million shares or 0.79% less from 59.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Comml Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 17,885 shares. Mason Street Lc invested in 0.04% or 38,223 shares. Comerica Bancshares reported 50,556 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 422 shares. Stevens Mgmt Lp owns 11,886 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation owns 220 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 31,808 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 25,200 shares stake. Blackrock holds 0.02% or 8.25 million shares. Zacks Invest Mngmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Aperio Grp Ltd Liability has 30,284 shares. Intrust State Bank Na holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) for 3,886 shares. Principal Finance Gp Inc has 637,881 shares. Vanguard Gru owns 6.49M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tower Research Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) stated it has 15 shares.