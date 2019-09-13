Hamilton Lane Advisors Decreased Neophotonics (NPTN) Holding By $800,224; Nevro (NVRO) SI Decreased By 3.93%

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc decreased Neophotonics Corporation (NPTN) stake by 58.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold 200,056 shares as Neophotonics Corporation (NPTN)’s stock declined 33.09%. The Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc holds 144,225 shares with $603,000 value, down from 344,281 last quarter. Neophotonics Corporation now has $320.48 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.76. About 838,864 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Reveals Effect Of ZTE Export Ban On Revenue — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 33c; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 33C, EST. LOSS/SHR 26C; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 34c-Loss 24c; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Direct Rev From ZTE During Fiscal Yr 2017 Was Approximately 1% of Total Rev; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Issues Statement Regarding U.S. Department of Commerce Ruling on ZTE; 23/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Loss/Shr 41c; 16/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) had a decrease of 3.93% in short interest. NVRO’s SI was 3.92 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.93% from 4.08M shares previously. With 475,700 avg volume, 8 days are for Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)’s short sellers to cover NVRO’s short positions. The SI to Nevro Corp’s float is 13.49%. The stock increased 2.62% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $91.1. About 436,071 shares traded or 13.69% up from the average. Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) has risen 19.10% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.10% the S&P500. Some Historical NVRO News: 06/03/2018 Nevro Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – NEVRO CORP NVRO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $400 MLN TO $410 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Nevro Sees 2018 Rev $400M-$410M; 29/03/2018 – Nevro introduced a high-frequency spinal cord stimulator in the U.S. in 2015; 07/05/2018 – Nevro 1Q Loss/Shr 59c; 07/05/2018 – NEVRO CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.59; 22/03/2018 – Full-Body MRI Conditional Labeling Now Available in United States for Nevro Senza® Spinal Cord Stimulation System; 07/05/2018 – Nevro 1Q Rev $87.6M; 02/05/2018 – Nevro Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nevro Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVRO)

Among 5 analysts covering Nevro (NYSE:NVRO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Nevro has $9000 highest and $5000 lowest target. $70.80’s average target is -22.28% below currents $91.1 stock price. Nevro had 13 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $7400 target in Friday, August 9 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) on Friday, August 9 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Bank of America. Canaccord Genuity maintained Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $62 target. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) on Wednesday, March 20 to “Outperform” rating. On Friday, May 10 the stock rating was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Hold”. The company was maintained on Friday, May 10 by JMP Securities. The company was maintained on Friday, May 10 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform” on Monday, August 12.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, focuses on providing products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.81 billion. It develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors.

Analysts await NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, up 58.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by NeoPhotonics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% EPS growth.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased Sunrun Inc. stake by 88,181 shares to 125,576 valued at $2.36M in 2019Q2. It also upped Elastic N.V. stake by 99,294 shares and now owns 172,681 shares. Stitch Fix Inc. was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering NeoPhotonics Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:NPTN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NeoPhotonics Corporation Common Stock has $900 highest and $4.5000 lowest target. $6.25’s average target is -7.54% below currents $6.76 stock price. NeoPhotonics Corporation Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by M Partners to “Neutral” on Friday, May 17. The rating was upgraded by M Partners to “Buy” on Tuesday, August 6. As per Monday, May 20, the company rating was upgraded by FBR Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.33, from 2.35 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold NPTN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 28.44 million shares or 10.06% less from 31.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Washington-based Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Bankshares Of America Corp De reported 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Vanguard Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 2.38 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 11,927 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability owns 18,053 shares. Sg Americas Lc has invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). 58,392 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 846 shares. Masters Capital Mgmt Ltd Company reported 1.00M shares stake. Ameriprise Incorporated stated it has 27,650 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Lc reported 0% stake. Federated Invsts Pa reported 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 28,500 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation has 617,493 shares. 130,900 are owned by Product Partners Limited Liability Company.

