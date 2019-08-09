Hamilton Lane Advisors Decreased Its Trupanion (TRUP) Position as Market Valuation Declined; Court Place Advisors Upped Markel (MKL) Position by $318,400

Court Place Advisors Llc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 76.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Court Place Advisors Llc bought 320 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 736 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $733,000, up from 416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Court Place Advisors Llc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $6.67 during the last trading session, reaching $1147.95. About 19,397 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power Insurtech Startups; 10/04/2018 – Markel appoints Brian Kenny to lead strategic customer growth; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25; 24/05/2018 – Markel enhances environmental and energy forms; 12/03/2018 Three with Roberts Markel Weinberg Butler Hailey Make List of Top Young Lawyers in Texas; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $1.15B

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) by 31.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.10% . The institutional investor held 21,267 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $696,000, down from 31,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trupanion Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.16% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $30.99. About 227,064 shares traded or 4.78% up from the average. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has declined 20.26% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 08/05/2018 – State Of NJ Common Pension Buys New 1.3% Position in Trupanion; 05/04/2018 Trupanion Named Top Pick for Best Pet Insurance; 17/04/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – TRUPANION INC – IN ADDITION TO APPROVAL OF UTILITY PATENT, CO ALSO HOLDS A DESIGN PATENT ON ITS TRUPANION EXPRESS SYSTEM; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 16/05/2018 – Immersion Capital LLP Exits Position in Trupanion; 29/05/2018 – Trupanion Receives Approval of Utility Patent for Trupanion Express; 27/04/2018 – Trupanion Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Rev $69.8M; 18/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate Trupanion (TRUP) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Trupanion (TRUP) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Risks Trupanion Investors Need to Watch – Motley Fool” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Trupanion: Washington State Regulator Questions Veterinarian Licensing – Seeking Alpha” published on October 19, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 197% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $188.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alteryx Inc. by 66,337 shares to 79,777 shares, valued at $6.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Docusign Inc. by 461,404 shares in the quarter, for a total of 852,457 shares, and has risen its stake in Acacia Communications Inc..

Since February 11, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $297,037 activity. Another trade for 100 shares valued at $103,500 was bought by Lewis Lemuel E. $101,519 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) shares were sold by MARKEL STEVEN A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sather Fincl Gru holds 3.61% or 17,910 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 14,875 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Asset One Limited holds 0.04% or 6,715 shares. Prudential Fincl has invested 0% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd reported 58,926 shares or 2.1% of all its holdings. Baillie Gifford And Co reported 0.6% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Swiss Savings Bank invested in 82,550 shares. Madison Investment Holdg invested in 1.02% or 56,016 shares. Menlo Advisors Limited Liability has invested 3.36% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 0.02% or 388 shares in its portfolio. Plante Moran Advisors stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Westwood Hldg invested 0.02% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 38,962 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Company Il stated it has 1,478 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.06% or 1,860 shares.