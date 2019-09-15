Hamilton Lane Advisors Decreased Its Neophotonics (NPTN) Stake as Share Value Declined; Amp Capital Investors LTD Increased Position in F5 Networks (FFIV) by $1.49 Million

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neophotonics Corporation (NPTN) by 58.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold 200,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% . The institutional investor held 144,225 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $603,000, down from 344,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $318.58M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.72. About 521,467 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 05/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Announces Inducement Grants under NYSE Rule 303A.08; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Rev $70M-$76M; 26/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics to Host Conference Call to Discuss 2018 First Quarter Financial Results on Tuesday, May 8, 2018; 20/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS CORP – DIRECT REVENUE FROM ZTE DURING FISCAL YEAR 2017 WAS APPROXIMATELY 1% OF TOTAL REVENUE; 16/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 34c-Loss 24c; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Rev $68.6M; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.7% Position in NeoPhotonics; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 33c

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 20.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd bought 10,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 61,635 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.82M, up from 51,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $139.83. About 406,948 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS NAMES FRANK PELZER EVP, CFO EFFECTIVE MAY 21; 16/05/2018 – F5 Networks Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Rev $535M-$545M; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SAYS BOARD ON APRIL 20, TOOK ACTION TO APPOINT FRANCIS J. PELZER AS ITS NEXT EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – F5’S FRANCIS J. PELZER FORMERLY COO OF SAP CLOUD BUSINESS GROUP; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q NET REV. $533.3M, EST. $530.1M; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in F5 Networks; 09/03/2018 F5 CEO Locoh-Donou Charts the Software Shift — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Names Francis J. Pelzer as Financial Chief

Analysts await NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.05 EPS, up 58.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by NeoPhotonics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% EPS growth.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pluralsight Inc. by 41,316 shares to 56,326 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.33, from 2.35 in 2019Q1.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $18.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 57,831 shares to 239,584 shares, valued at $11.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.94 in 2019Q1.