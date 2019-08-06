Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc decreased Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) stake by 31.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold 10,000 shares as Trupanion Inc. (TRUP)’s stock declined 3.10%. The Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc holds 21,267 shares with $696,000 value, down from 31,267 last quarter. Trupanion Inc. now has $1.06B valuation. The stock decreased 4.61% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $30. About 403,935 shares traded or 84.09% up from the average. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has declined 20.26% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 29/05/2018 – TRUPANION INC – IN ADDITION TO APPROVAL OF UTILITY PATENT, CO ALSO HOLDS A DESIGN PATENT ON ITS TRUPANION EXPRESS SYSTEM; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Rev $69.8M; 14/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 Trupanion Named Top Pick for Best Pet Insurance; 23/04/2018 – DJ Trupanion Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRUP); 16/05/2018 – Immersion Capital LLP Exits Position in Trupanion; 29/05/2018 – Trupanion Receives Approval of Utility Patent for Trupanion Express; 30/05/2018 – Aspect Software Announces 4th Annual Aspect Customer Experience (ACE) Award Winners; 21/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder Position on TPI, Trupanion (Correct)

KLOECKNER & CO AG DUISBURG NAMEN-AKT (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) had a decrease of 39.23% in short interest. KLKNF’s SI was 50,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 39.23% from 83,100 shares previously. It closed at $5.4 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased Mimecast Ltd. stake by 20,332 shares to 31,489 valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1. It also upped Nlight Inc. stake by 61,006 shares and now owns 327,033 shares. Acacia Communications Inc. was raised too.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. The company has market cap of $581.27 million. The firm operates through Europe and Americas divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product portfolio comprises steel flat products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products, including merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections comprising structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, such as sheets, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.