Hamilton Lane Advisors Cut Its Position in Trupanion (TRUP) as Market Value Rose; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Declined While Vident Investment Advisory Has Trimmed Its Position by $363,393

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) by 31.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,267 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $696,000, down from 31,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trupanion Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19B market cap company. It closed at $34.46 lastly. It is down 17.76% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 14/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Trupanion Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRUP); 21/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder Position on TPI, Trupanion (Correct); 18/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder AB Exits Position in Trupanion; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 08/05/2018 – State Of NJ Common Pension Buys New 1.3% Position in Trupanion; 18/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – TRUPANION INC – IN ADDITION TO APPROVAL OF UTILITY PATENT, CO ALSO HOLDS A DESIGN PATENT ON ITS TRUPANION EXPRESS SYSTEM; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Rev $69.8M; 16/05/2018 – Immersion Capital LLP Exits Position in Trupanion

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 36.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc sold 8,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,886 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $649,000, down from 23,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 6.70 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. SLB’s profit will be $484.79 million for 29.15 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53M and $1.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in W P Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 9,216 shares to 27,057 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 99,834 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,942 shares, and has risen its stake in National Instrs Corp (NASDAQ:NATI).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 50,437 were accumulated by Hap Trading Ltd Llc. Com Of Toledo Na Oh invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The reported 335,169 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks holds 900,723 shares. Curbstone Mngmt reported 27,828 shares. Kanawha Capital Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.45% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). North Star Invest Mngmt owns 7,837 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 1St Source Fincl Bank owns 0.06% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 15,947 shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Invest has invested 0.11% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Brandywine Glob Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.12% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Bank Of The West stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Texas-based Oxbow Advsr Lc has invested 0.74% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Pettee Invsts Inc has 15,162 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Alethea Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.84% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $188.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alteryx Inc. by 66,337 shares to 79,777 shares, valued at $6.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smartsheet Inc. by 117,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,822 shares, and has risen its stake in Mimecast Ltd..

Analysts await Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 200.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Trupanion, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% EPS growth.