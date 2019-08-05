Hamilton Lane Advisors Cut Intersect Ent (XENT) Position By $320,000; Flow Traders Us Lifted Baidu (BIDU) Holding

Flow Traders Us Llc increased Baidu Inc (BIDU) stake by 51.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Flow Traders Us Llc acquired 3,068 shares as Baidu Inc (BIDU)’s stock declined 32.47%. The Flow Traders Us Llc holds 9,074 shares with $1.50M value, up from 6,006 last quarter. Baidu Inc now has $38.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $107.76. About 3.37M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 22/03/2018 – BAIDU INC – PUBLIC OFFERING CONSISTS OF US$1 BLN OF 3.875% NOTES DUE 2023 AND US$500 MLN OF 4.375% NOTES DUE 2028; 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Baidu $Benchmark 5.5Y +125#, 10Y +160#; 29/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of iQIYI, Inc; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Guang Zhu, Baidu Senior Vice Pres and General Manager of FSG, Will Become CEO of Du Xiaoman; 10/04/2018 – SENSORO SAYS COMPLETED MULTI-MLN DOLLAR SERIES C ROUND OF FINANCING LED BY BAIDU VENTURES, NORTHERN LIGHT VENTURE CAPITAL, AMONG OTHERS; 30/04/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: China’s Baidu Selling Majority Stake in Fintechs; Could Target Insurance; 29/03/2018 – BAIDU’S IQIYI INC OPENS AT $18.20, IPO AT $18.00; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Receives First Batch of Licenses to Conduct Road Tests for Autonomous Cars in Beijing; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Baidu’s Ratings Outlook To Stable From Negative; 18/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu Trades Actively

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc decreased Intersect Ent Inc. (XENT) stake by 46.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc analyzed 10,000 shares as Intersect Ent Inc. (XENT)'s stock declined 38.94%. The Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc holds 11,560 shares with $372,000 value, down from 21,560 last quarter. Intersect Ent Inc. now has $515.56 million valuation. The stock decreased 18.03% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $16.5. About 2.41 million shares traded or 373.62% up from the average. Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) has declined 37.54% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.54% the S&P500.

Flow Traders Us Llc decreased Spdr Bloomberg Barclays Interm (ITE) stake by 76,195 shares to 49,190 valued at $2.97 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Inspire Global Hope Etf stake by 81,146 shares and now owns 18,753 shares. Ishares Interest Rate Hedged H (HYGH) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Baidu had 19 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $213 target in Monday, February 25 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $175 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BIDU in report on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by HSBC. On Wednesday, February 13 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Daiwa Securities. The stock of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) earned “Buy” rating by Benchmark on Friday, February 22. Oppenheimer maintained Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating.

Among 3 analysts covering Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Intersect ENT has $40 highest and $1700 lowest target. $29.75’s average target is 80.30% above currents $16.5 stock price. Intersect ENT had 10 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $40 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The rating was downgraded by Piper Jaffray to “Neutral” on Friday, August 2. The firm has “Hold” rating by Berenberg given on Friday, June 21.