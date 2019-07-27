Hamilton Lane Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR); As Churchill Downs Com (CHDN) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Smithfield Trust Company Boosted Position

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) by 145% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc bought 31,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,826 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 21,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $41.77. About 348,549 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has risen 19.79% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 23/05/2018 – ESPERION – STUDY 3 ACHIEVES ADDITIONAL 26% LDL-C LOWERING ON BACKGROUND OF MAXIMALLY TOLERATED LDL-C LOWERING THERAPY IN PATIENTS CONSIDERED STATIN INTOLERANT; 22/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Esperion’s cholesterol drug succeeds in late-stage study; 24/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintif; 23/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff De; 22/05/2018 – Esperion to Participate in Fireside Chat at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 07/03/2018 – ESPERION THERAPEUTICS SAYS PHASE 3 STUDY OF BEMPEDOIC ACID MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT WITH 28% LOW DENSITY LIPOPROTEIN CHOLESTEROL LOWERING; 29/05/2018 – ESPERION ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF JAY P. SHEPARD TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 07/03/2018 – ESPERION THERAPEUTICS SAYS BEMPEDOIC ACID OBSERVED TO BE SAFE AND WELL-TOLERATED IN THE PHASE 3 STUDY; 24/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 6, 2018 (ESPR)

Smithfield Trust Company increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc Com (CHDN) by 172.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company bought 28,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06 million, up from 16,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $120.03. About 193,911 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS, ELDORADO GOT FTC REQUEST FOR MORE INFO ON DEAL; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. 94C; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PARTNERSHIP WILL ENABLE CDI TO ENTER MISSISSIPPI FOR SPORTS WAGERING; 26/04/2018 – ARISTOCRAT REFERS TO FILING MADE BY CHURCHILL DOWNS ON KATER; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 25/04/2018 – One Cerveza, Two Reasons to Fiesta: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby® with Corona Extra®; 24/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS ALEX RANKIN AS CHAIRMAN & KAROLE LLOYD; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs owns 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 116,020 shares. Systematic Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 198,109 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Ins The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 79,925 shares. Numerixs Inv Inc accumulated 5,200 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 2,370 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 677,532 shares. Blackrock holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 4.08M shares. Victory Capital Mgmt has 232,948 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Element Cap Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 3,111 shares. Ftb stated it has 355 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zacks Inv Mgmt owns 0.12% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 61,142 shares. Rk Capital Mgmt Ltd Company invested 3.84% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Arizona State Retirement invested in 0.03% or 25,455 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 115,636 shares.

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $923.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P 500 Value (Ive) (IVE) by 8,480 shares to 48,140 shares, valued at $5.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P 500 (Voo) (VOO) by 4,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,835 shares, and cut its stake in Ultra Short Term (Mint) (MINT).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity.

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Confirms 3-for-1 Stock Split Record Date of January 11, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on January 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CNTY or CHDN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gaming Stocks to Consider After Macau Revenues Rise – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Reports 2019 First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Churchill Downs updates on Derby day totals – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

More notable recent Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Esperion Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance of New Drug Applications (NDAs) for Both Bempedoic Acid and the Bempedoic Acid / Ezetimibe Combination Tablet for Filing and Regulatory Review – GlobeNewswire” on May 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Esperion inks deal with Daiichi Sankyo Europe to commercialize bempedoic acid in Europe – Seeking Alpha” published on January 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Esperion Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – GlobeNewswire” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Esperion Announces Publication of Bempedoic Acid Study 1 Results in The New England Journal of Medicine – GlobeNewswire” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Esperion (ESPR) Reports Wider-Than-Expected Loss in Q4 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $188.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 15,000 shares to 18,105 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mongodb Inc. by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,167 shares, and cut its stake in Dropbox Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ESPR shares while 32 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 25.02 million shares or 3.96% more from 24.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. Tudor Et Al stated it has 5,143 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Riverhead Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 392 shares. 192 were accumulated by Twin Tree Limited Partnership. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability has 0% invested in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) for 60 shares. Legal General Gru Public Ltd stated it has 9,769 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability holds 195,595 shares. Jasper Ridge Ltd Partnership holds 9,773 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 99,916 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Com stated it has 11,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Art Advisors Limited Com has 0.16% invested in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Us Fincl Bank De reported 3,100 shares. Wasatch Advisors accumulated 637,789 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR).