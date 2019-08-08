Hamilton Lane Advisors Boosted Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Holding by $1.25 Million; As Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Stock Price Rose, Marathon Trading Investment Management Increased Holding by $741,944

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) by 145% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc bought 31,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.50% . The institutional investor held 52,826 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 21,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $38.48. About 365,162 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has declined 7.61% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 07/03/2018 – Esperion’s cholesterol drug succeeds in late-stage study; 07/03/2018 – Esperion to Participate in Fireside Chat at March 2018 Investor Conferences; 14/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference May 8; 29/05/2018 – Esperion Announces the Appointment of Jay P. Shepard to Bd of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. – ESPR; 07/03/2018 – Esperion: 12-week Study Met Its Primary Endpoint With LDL-C Lowering Totaling 28 %; 14/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. — ESPR; 07/03/2018 – Esperion: Bempedoic Acid Observed to Be Safe and Well-Tolerated in Study; 10/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 182.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 92,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The hedge fund held 143,473 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 50,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.91B market cap company. The stock increased 3.48% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $9.22. About 28.44 million shares traded or 54.13% up from the average. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 14/03/2018 – ITAU-XP DEAL NEEDS MORE RIGOROUS EVALUATION: BRAZIL CADE MEMBER; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL REGULADOR CADE STARTS SESSION TO RULE ON ITAU-XP DEAL; 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s rates B2 (hyb) ltau Unibanco Holding’s proposed non-viability preferred securities; 12/04/2018 – Itau Unibanco- Conference call Invitation; 10/04/2018 – Brazilian banks will offer alternatives to overdraft credit; 14/03/2018 – ITAU’S BRACHER SAYS THE MAIN RISK FOR BRAZIL IS FISCAL POLICY; 09/03/2018 – ITAU SEES BRAZIL’S SELIC IN 6.5%, FINAL CUT IN MARCH; 21/03/2018 – ITAU NOW SEES END-CYCLE BRAZIL RATE AT 6.25%; 15/05/2018 – ITAU EXPECTS DIVIDEND PAYOUT RATIO AROUND 60% IN 2018: CFO

More notable recent ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Itau Unibanco (ITUB) Receives Approval for 50% Stock Split – Zacks.com” on November 05, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The First 100 Days Of Bolsonaro – Buy The Dip In EWZ – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 30, 2018.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83M and $854.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Call) by 816,300 shares to 202,900 shares, valued at $38.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 38,086 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,685 shares, and cut its stake in Huntsman Corp (Call).

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $188.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppdai Group Inc. by 570,784 shares to 63,271 shares, valued at $239,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Square Inc. by 43,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 285,914 shares, and cut its stake in Coupa Software Inc..

More notable recent Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Esperion to Host Analyst and Investor Day Event on May 30 – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Steven Cohen Charges Into Chiasma – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Update in Lawsuit for Investors in NASDAQ: ESPR shares against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Esperion (ESPR) Reports Wider-Than-Expected Loss in Q4 – Nasdaq” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Esperion to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results August 8, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ESPR shares while 32 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 25.02 million shares or 3.96% more from 24.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street reported 1.39 million shares stake. First Hawaiian State Bank reported 40 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Management Ltd stated it has 44,225 shares. Moreover, Advisory Networks Llc has 0% invested in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). 13,106 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ameriprise Fincl holds 25,495 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Limited has invested 0.04% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 27,200 shares. Hsbc Public Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,351 shares. Gam Ag owns 88,000 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Chase Investment Counsel invested in 13,700 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Wells Fargo & Mn has 21,593 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 248,173 are owned by Millennium Limited Company.