Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB) Reaches $16.14 52 Week Low; Rexnord (RXN) Sentiment Is 1.28

Rexnord Corp (RXN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.21, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 97 investment professionals started new and increased holdings, while 76 cut down and sold their stakes in Rexnord Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 102.31 million shares, up from 101.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Rexnord Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 57 Increased: 66 New Position: 31.

The stock of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) hit a new 52-week low and has $15.17 target or 6.00% below today’s $16.14 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $223.57 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 15 by Barchart.com. If the $15.17 price target is reached, the company will be worth $13.41 million less. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.14. About 7,469 shares traded. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) has declined 26.39% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.82% the S&P500. Some Historical HBB News: 02/05/2018 – Hamilton Beach Brands 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 07/03/2018 – HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING CO – HAMILTON BEACH EXPECTS MODEST GROWTH IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 07/03/2018 – HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS – COMMERCIAL, CONSUMER PRODUCT PIPELINE EXPECTED TO AFFECT REV AND OPERATING PROFIT POSITIVELY IN 2018 AND IN FUTURE PERIODS; 21/04/2018 – DJ HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HLDG CL B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 ()

Analysts await Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.03 EPS, up 150.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. HBB’s profit will be $415,565 for 134.50 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual EPS reported by Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -123.08% EPS growth.

More notable recent Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Percentage Of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) Shares Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Financially Strong Is Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Titan International, Hamilton Beach Brands, and Barnes & Noble Slumped Today – Motley Fool” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, markets, and distributes consumer, commercial, and specialty small appliances for homes, restaurants, bars, and hotels. The company has market cap of $223.57 million. The firm also operates retail stores for kitchenware. It has a 10.84 P/E ratio. The firm was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Glen Allen, Virginia.

Water Asset Management Llc holds 5.44% of its portfolio in Rexnord Corporation for 150,966 shares. Channing Capital Management Llc owns 2.25 million shares or 2.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Broadview Advisors Llc has 2.29% invested in the company for 333,956 shares. The Illinois-based Skyline Asset Management Lp has invested 1.92% in the stock. Robecosam Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 966,500 shares.

More notable recent Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$30.11, Is Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Rexnord Corp (RXN) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rexnord Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.01 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. It has a 102.95 P/E ratio. It offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, such as couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.62. About 254,305 shares traded. Rexnord Corporation (RXN) has declined 4.03% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical RXN News: 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – EXPECT FISCAL 2019 GAAP NET INCOME TO BE IN A RANGE OF $129 MLN TO $143 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Adj EPS 42c; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord Sees FY Net $129M-Net $143M; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Loss $62M; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – ANTICIPATE DIVESTING NON-STRATEGIC VAG OPERATIONS THAT SERVE GLOBAL WATER AND WASTEWATER INFRASTRUCTURE END MARKETS; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.65; 24/05/2018 – Rexnord working with Baird on VAG water divest, sources [17:26 BST24 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Loss/Shr 65c; 21/05/2018 – Rexnord Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Adjusted Ebitda $111M