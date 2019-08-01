Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB) Reaches $15.00 Low on Aug, 1; Universal Electronics (UEIC) Sentiment Is 2.28

The stock of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) reached all time low today, Aug, 1 and still has $14.25 target or 5.00% below today’s $15.00 share price. This indicates more downside for the $207.78M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $14.25 PT is reached, the company will be worth $10.39M less. The stock decreased 8.59% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $15. About 8,041 shares traded. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) has declined 35.44% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HBB News: 07/03/2018 – Hamilton Beach Brands 4Q EPS $1.01; 06/03/2018 – Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc. and Bartesian Enter Into an Exclusive Multi-Yr Agreement; 21/04/2018 – DJ HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HLDG CL B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (); 07/03/2018 – Hamilton Beach Brands 4Q Rev $265.8M; 30/05/2018 – Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company To Participate In Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 07/03/2018 – Hamilton Beach Brands 4Q Adj EPS $1.35; 07/03/2018 – HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING CO – HAMILTON BEACH EXPECTS MODEST GROWTH IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 02/05/2018 – Hamilton Beach Brands 1Q Rev $146.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBB); 06/03/2018 Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc. and Bartesian Enter Into an Exclusive Multi-Year Agreement

Universal Electronics Inc (UEIC) investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 73 investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 32 cut down and sold positions in Universal Electronics Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 12.36 million shares, up from 11.22 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Universal Electronics Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 25 Increased: 47 New Position: 26.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, markets, and distributes consumer, commercial, and specialty small appliances for homes, restaurants, bars, and hotels. The company has market cap of $207.78 million. The firm also operates retail stores for kitchenware. It has a 10.07 P/E ratio. The firm was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Glen Allen, Virginia.

Analysts await Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.40 EPS, down 75.00% or $1.20 from last year’s $1.6 per share. UEIC’s profit will be $5.54M for 26.82 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Universal Electronics Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -671.43% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.21% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $42.91. About 2,168 shares traded. Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) has risen 22.34% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.34% the S&P500. Some Historical UEIC News: 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 64C; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 23/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS – ON APRIL 17, UNIT & GUANGZHOU JUNHAO INVESTMENT CO MUTUALLY AGREED TO TERMINATE SEPT. 30, 2016 TRANSFER AGREEMENT; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 19/04/2018 DJ Universal Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UEIC); 11/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Presenting at Conference May 24; 22/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 23/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Universal Electronics to Present in Two June Conferences

Lapides Asset Management Llc holds 1.64% of its portfolio in Universal Electronics Inc. for 117,200 shares. Wellington Shields & Co. Llc owns 72,967 shares or 1.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc has 1.12% invested in the company for 112,382 shares. The Illinois-based Sg Capital Management Llc has invested 0.91% in the stock. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 387,926 shares.

Universal Electronics Inc. develops and makes pre-programmed and universal wireless remote control products, audio-video accessories, software, and intelligent wireless automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company has market cap of $594.71 million. The firm offers universal infrared and radio frequency remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions, which enable devices, such as televisions, set-top boxes, stereos, smart phones, tablets, gaming controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks and interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information. It has a 52.01 P/E ratio. It also provides proprietary and standards RF sensors for residential security, safety, and automation applications; and audio-video accessories, as well as licenses intellectual property, including its patented technologies, trademarks, and database of home connectivity software and control codes.