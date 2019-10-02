Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB) Is At $15.81 Formed Wedge; TOPDANMARK AS UNSPONSORED ADR DENMARK (TPDKY) SI Decreased By 95.16%

TOPDANMARK AS UNSPONSORED ADR DENMARK (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) had a decrease of 95.16% in short interest. TPDKY’s SI was 2,300 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 95.16% from 47,500 shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 8 days are for TOPDANMARK AS UNSPONSORED ADR DENMARK (OTCMKTS:TPDKY)’s short sellers to cover TPDKY’s short positions. The stock increased 3.19% or $0.151 during the last trading session, reaching $4.881. About 1,395 shares traded. Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB) formed wedge down with $15.18 target or 4.00% below today’s $15.81 share price. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB) has $216.27M valuation. The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $15.81. About 80,225 shares traded or 51.07% up from the average. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) has declined 35.44% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HBB News: 21/04/2018 – DJ HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HLDG CL B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (); 02/05/2018 – Hamilton Beach Brands 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 06/03/2018 Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc. and Bartesian Enter Into an Exclusive Multi-Year Agreement; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBB); 02/05/2018 – Hamilton Beach Brands 1Q Rev $146.6M; 07/03/2018 – Hamilton Beach Brands 4Q Adj EPS $1.35; 07/03/2018 – HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING CO – HAMILTON BEACH EXPECTS MODEST GROWTH IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 07/03/2018 – Hamilton Beach Brands 4Q Rev $265.8M; 06/03/2018 – Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc. and Bartesian Enter Into an Exclusive Multi-Yr Agreement; 07/03/2018 – Hamilton Beach Brands 4Q EPS $1.01

Analysts await Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 1.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.59 per share. HBB’s profit will be $8.21 million for 6.59 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -957.14% EPS growth.

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance firm in Denmark. The company has market cap of $4.32 billion. The firm offers non-life insurance products, motor insurance policies, professional risk management advice, and non-life insurance pension funds to households, small businesses, industrial, and agricultural businesses. It has a 18.59 P/E ratio. It also provides a range of life insurance and pension fund schemes in the event of illness, death, injuries, and unemployment for personal and corporate markets.