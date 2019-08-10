Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB) Is At $14.50 Formed Wedge; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Stamps.com Inc. (STMP)

Among 4 analysts covering Stampscom (NASDAQ:STMP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Stampscom had 17 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Craig Hallum maintained Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) rating on Friday, February 22. Craig Hallum has “Buy” rating and $125 target. As per Thursday, May 9, the company rating was downgraded by Craig Hallum. The stock has “Buy” rating by Northland Capital on Friday, February 22. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Roth Capital. The rating was maintained by Roth Capital on Thursday, May 9 with “Sell”. B. Riley & Co downgraded Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) on Thursday, May 9 to “Neutral” rating. Roth Capital downgraded Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) on Friday, February 22 to “Sell” rating. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. See Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) latest ratings:

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $49,980 activity. Habiger David C also bought $49,980 worth of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) shares.

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.29 billion. The firm offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. It has a 10.12 P/E ratio. The Company’s solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $58.33. About 1.46M shares traded or 66.24% up from the average. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 23/05/2018 – Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 31; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stampscom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STMP); 07/03/2018 Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 15; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com: Expect 2018 Effective Tax Rate to Be 22%, Compares to Previous Guidance of 28%; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To Net $150M-Net $165M; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INCOME PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $9.60 TO $10.60; 08/03/2018 – ShippingEasy Launches Amazon Seller Suite; 16/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Named Preferred Shipping Provider for AmeriCommerce; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS $9.60-Adj EPS $10.60; 11/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Named 2018 Top Small Business for Customer Service

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 65 investors sold Stamps.com Inc. shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 14.36 million shares or 16.57% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Inc accumulated 0% or 103,522 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0.03% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). 149,858 were accumulated by Bogle Invest Mgmt Lp De. Pnc Service Group Inc reported 63 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Com has 0% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Estabrook Cap Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). State Street owns 537,464 shares. Aqr Mgmt owns 3,706 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 28,063 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Quadrant L P Ca has invested 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Congress Asset Mngmt Ma reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Dimensional Fund Lp reported 366,866 shares. Platinum Invest Ltd reported 0% stake. Moreover, Amer Gru has 0% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 13,156 shares. Barry Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 1.34% or 52,639 shares in its portfolio.