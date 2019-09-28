Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB) EPS Estimated At $0.60; Wachovia New (WB) Has 1.01 Sentiment

Wachovia Corp New (WB) investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 87 active investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 86 sold and reduced their equity positions in Wachovia Corp New. The active investment managers in our database now have: 44.98 million shares, up from 43.81 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Wachovia Corp New in top ten stock positions decreased from 4 to 1 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 34 Reduced: 52 Increased: 65 New Position: 22.

Analysts expect Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) to report $0.60 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.69% from last quarter’s $0.59 EPS. HBB’s profit would be $8.21 million giving it 6.67 P/E if the $0.60 EPS is correct. After having $-0.07 EPS previously, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company’s analysts see -957.14% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.89% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $16. About 66,968 shares traded or 26.21% up from the average. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) has declined 35.44% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HBB News: 07/03/2018 – HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING CO – HAMILTON BEACH EXPECTS MODEST GROWTH IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 06/03/2018 Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc. and Bartesian Enter Into an Exclusive Multi-Year Agreement; 06/03/2018 – HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS – MULTI-YEAR DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH BARTESIAN TO SELL, MARKET AND DISTRIBUTE BARTESIAN-BRANDED PRODUCTS; 30/05/2018 – Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company To Participate In Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 07/03/2018 – Hamilton Beach Brands 4Q Rev $265.8M; 02/05/2018 – Hamilton Beach Brands 1Q Rev $146.6M; 07/03/2018 – HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS – COMMERCIAL, CONSUMER PRODUCT PIPELINE EXPECTED TO AFFECT REV AND OPERATING PROFIT POSITIVELY IN 2018 AND IN FUTURE PERIODS; 07/03/2018 – Hamilton Beach Brands 4Q EPS $1.01; 02/05/2018 – Hamilton Beach Brands 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 21/04/2018 – DJ HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HLDG CL B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 ()

Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. The company has market cap of $10.03 billion. It operates through two divisions, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. It has a 17.25 P/E ratio. The firm offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; and notifications to notify users on Weibo account activities through SMS or push notification on their device.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd holds 3.17% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation for 3.10 million shares. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd. owns 469,716 shares or 2.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Parus Finance (Uk) Ltd has 1.31% invested in the company for 65,845 shares. The Jersey-based Contrarius Investment Management Ltd has invested 1.26% in the stock. Kenmare Capital Partners L.L.C., a New York-based fund reported 19,600 shares.

More notable recent Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-NVIDIA, LATAM Airlines, U.S. listed Chinese Stocks – Nasdaq” on September 27, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Weibo Stock Has Rallied – Investorplace.com” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “An Arbitrage Opportunity Around Sina And Weibo – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Weibo Expands Its Ecosystem With an Instagram Clone – The Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Share Price Increased 112% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

The stock decreased 3.11% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $44.55. About 2.70M shares traded or 27.16% up from the average. Weibo Corporation (WB) has declined 52.29% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 13/04/2018 – Weibo to ban gay, violent content from platform; 09/05/2018 – Weibo Corp. 1Q Net Profit Doubles as Revenue Grows; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Net $99.1M; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 04/04/2018 – THERE WON’T BE A WINNER IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA WEIBO COMMENTARY; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q NET REV. $349.9M, EST. $343.4M; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK

Analysts await Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 6.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.73 per share. WB’s profit will be $153.02 million for 16.38 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Weibo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.83% EPS growth.

More notable recent Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Look At Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company’s (NYSE:HBB) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Smart To Buy Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Financially Strong Is Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.