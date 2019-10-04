Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB) EPS Estimated At $0.60; Homestreet (HMST) Sentiment Is 1.42

Analysts expect Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) to report $0.60 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.69% from last quarter’s $0.59 EPS. HBB’s profit would be $8.21 million giving it 6.35 P/E if the $0.60 EPS is correct. After having $-0.07 EPS previously, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company’s analysts see -957.14% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.24. About 56,061 shares traded or 3.86% up from the average. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) has declined 35.44% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HBB News: 07/03/2018 – Hamilton Beach Brands 4Q Rev $265.8M; 06/03/2018 – Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc. and Bartesian Enter Into an Exclusive Multi-Yr Agreement; 06/03/2018 Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc. and Bartesian Enter Into an Exclusive Multi-Year Agreement; 21/04/2018 – DJ HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HLDG CL B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (); 22/04/2018 – DJ Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBB); 02/05/2018 – Hamilton Beach Brands 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 07/03/2018 – HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING CO – HAMILTON BEACH EXPECTS MODEST GROWTH IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 02/05/2018 – Hamilton Beach Brands 1Q Rev $146.6M; 07/03/2018 – Hamilton Beach Brands 4Q EPS $1.01; 30/05/2018 – Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company To Participate In Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Homestreet Inc (HMST) investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.42, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 61 funds increased and opened new holdings, while 43 sold and decreased their stakes in Homestreet Inc. The funds in our database now have: 18.89 million shares, down from 19.61 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Homestreet Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 32 Increased: 43 New Position: 18.

More notable recent HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To HomeStreet, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HMST) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “HomeStreet, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call for Tuesday, October 22, 2019 – Business Wire” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could The HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About HomeStreet Inc (HMST) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HomeStreet Bank seeks to pare mortgage business – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 15, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $290,070 activity.

Lyon Street Capital Llc holds 2.09% of its portfolio in HomeStreet, Inc. for 41,500 shares. Schneider Capital Management Corp owns 281,310 shares or 1.98% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc has 1.78% invested in the company for 341,662 shares. The Maryland-based Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has invested 1.09% in the stock. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, a California-based fund reported 1.03 million shares.

HomeStreet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company has market cap of $654.82 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking. It has a 37.38 P/E ratio. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products and cash management services.

The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $26.84. About 92,750 shares traded. HomeStreet, Inc. (HMST) has declined 0.45% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HMST News: 24/04/2018 – BLUE LION – PROPOSES TO HOMESTREET THAT SEPARATING CHAIRMAN AND CEO ROLES CAN CREAT VALUE FOR SHAREHOLDERS; 08/03/2018 – BLUE LION SAYS HOMESTREET NOTICE COMPLIED WITH REQUIREMENTS; 17/04/2018 – HOMESTREET URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR BOARD’S NOMINEES; 02/04/2018 – HOMESTREET INC – COURT AFFIRMED HOMESTREET’S POSITION THAT BLUE LION “FAILED TO COMPLY WITH COMPANY’S ADVANCE NOTICE BYLAW”; 11/05/2018 – Glass Lewis Recommends Shareholders Vote for HomeStreet Nominees; 24/05/2018 – HOMESTREET INC – ALL THREE OF COMPANY’S NOMINEES, SCOTT M. BOGGS, DOUGLAS l. SMITH AND MARK R. PATTERSON REELECTED BASED ON PRELIMINARY VOTE COUNT; 23/05/2018 – HOMESTREET INC – HOMESTREET AGAIN RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS VOTE WHITE PROXY CARD TO ENSURE THEIR VOTES ARE COUNTED; 26/04/2018 – HOMESTREET HOLDER BLUE LION SOLICITS VOTES AGAINST 2 DIRECTORS; 30/05/2018 – HomeStreet Appoints Sandra Cavanaugh to Bd of Directors; 17/04/2018 – HomeStreet Bank Launches Mobile Security Feature That Gives Customers Total Control over Debit Card from App

Analysts await HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.30 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.45 per share. HMST’s profit will be $7.32 million for 22.37 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by HomeStreet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 130.77% EPS growth.

More notable recent Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Look At Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company’s (NYSE:HBB) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Smart To Buy Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Financially Strong Is Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.