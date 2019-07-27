Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Electronic Equipment company, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.9% of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.90% of all Electronic Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.76% of all Electronic Equipment companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company 0.00% 35.70% 6.10% Industry Average 71.21% 23.87% 7.64%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company N/A 21 12.42 Industry Average 1.96B 2.75B 36.44

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 5.50 4.33 2.85

As a group, Electronic Equipment companies have a potential upside of 86.17%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company 9.19% -17.48% -26.33% -23.29% -26.39% -21.53% Industry Average 4.97% 6.24% 17.87% 9.81% 26.90% 21.11%

For the past year Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company had bearish trend while Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company are 1.3 and 0.6. Competitively, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company’s rivals have 5.99 and 5.33 for Current and Quick Ratio. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company.

Dividends

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company’s rivals beat Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company on 7 of the 6 factors.