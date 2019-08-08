Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) is a company in the Electronic Equipment industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.7% of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.29% of all Electronic Equipment’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company has 3.1% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 13.81% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company 0.00% 35.70% 6.10% Industry Average 31.14% 20.21% 6.17%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company N/A 20 11.07 Industry Average 1.40B 4.48B 53.21

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 5.50 5.00 2.79

As a group, Electronic Equipment companies have a potential upside of 119.05%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company 2.82% -13.68% -6.87% -36.96% -35.44% -30.05% Industry Average 2.29% 5.09% 6.83% 24.75% 17.92% 24.70%

For the past year Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company had bearish trend while Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company’s peers Current Ratio is 5.75 and has 4.69 Quick Ratio. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company.

Dividends

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company.