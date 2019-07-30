Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB) Analysts See $0.03 EPS; Citrix Systems (CTXS) Sentiment Is 1.1

Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 230 hedge funds started new or increased stock positions, while 209 sold and trimmed equity positions in Citrix Systems Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 140.26 million shares, up from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Citrix Systems Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 38 Reduced: 171 Increased: 163 New Position: 67.

Analysts expect Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) to report $0.03 EPS on July, 31 after the close.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 150.00% from last quarter's $-0.06 EPS. HBB's profit would be $415,566 giving it 131.58 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $-0.13 EPS previously, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company's analysts see -123.08% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.79. About 33,952 shares traded. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) has declined 26.39% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.82% the S&P500.

More notable recent Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "What Percentage Of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) Shares Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance" on July 04, 2019

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, markets, and distributes consumer, commercial, and specialty small appliances for homes, restaurants, bars, and hotels. The company has market cap of $218.73 million. The firm also operates retail stores for kitchenware. It has a 10.6 P/E ratio. The firm was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Glen Allen, Virginia.

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 7.69% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.04 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $126.39M for 24.82 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

13D Management Llc holds 3.52% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. for 117,532 shares. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc owns 43,449 shares or 3.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rdl Financial Inc has 1.95% invested in the company for 28,529 shares. The United Kingdom-based Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd has invested 1.86% in the stock. Farallon Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 1.99 million shares.

The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $95.31. About 1.96 million shares traded or 7.83% up from the average. Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) has declined 10.02% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.45% the S&P500.