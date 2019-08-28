Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (HBB) to pay $0.09 on Sep 13, 2019; Shorts at SERNOVA COMMON SHARES CANADA (SEOVF) Lowered By 0.78%

SERNOVA CORP COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) had a decrease of 0.78% in short interest. SEOVF’s SI was 38,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.78% from 38,400 shares previously. With 3,300 avg volume, 12 days are for SERNOVA CORP COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:SEOVF)’s short sellers to cover SEOVF’s short positions. The stock decreased 6.36% or $0.0097 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1429. About 232,000 shares traded or 1352.00% up from the average. Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) is expected to pay $0.09 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:HBB) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.09 dividend. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co’s current price of $13.93 translates into 0.65% yield. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 13, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 4.26% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $13.93. About 35,475 shares traded. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) has declined 35.44% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HBB News: 06/03/2018 Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc. and Bartesian Enter Into an Exclusive Multi-Year Agreement; 02/05/2018 – Hamilton Beach Brands 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 07/03/2018 – HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING CO – HAMILTON BEACH EXPECTS MODERATE REVENUE GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF 2018; 30/05/2018 – Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company To Participate In Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 07/03/2018 – Hamilton Beach Brands 4Q EPS $1.01; 07/03/2018 – Hamilton Beach Brands 4Q Rev $265.8M; 06/03/2018 – HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS – MULTI-YEAR DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH BARTESIAN TO SELL, MARKET AND DISTRIBUTE BARTESIAN-BRANDED PRODUCTS; 07/03/2018 – HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS – COMMERCIAL, CONSUMER PRODUCT PIPELINE EXPECTED TO AFFECT REV AND OPERATING PROFIT POSITIVELY IN 2018 AND IN FUTURE PERIODS; 07/03/2018 – Hamilton Beach Brands 4Q Adj EPS $1.35; 02/05/2018 – Hamilton Beach Brands 1Q Rev $146.6M

Sernova Corp., a regenerative medicine company, engages in the development and commercializing of its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies. The company has market cap of $23.63 million. The company's proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies include therapeutic cells and local immune protection. It currently has negative earnings. It focuses on developing medical devices and combination products for patients with chronic metabolic, neurological, and haematological diseases.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, markets, and distributes consumer, commercial, and specialty small appliances for homes, restaurants, bars, and hotels. The company has market cap of $190.55 million. The firm also operates retail stores for kitchenware. It has a 9.41 P/E ratio. The firm was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Glen Allen, Virginia.

Another recent and important Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc., Reports Highest Quarterly Net Sales and Earnings in Its History – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019.