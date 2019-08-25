Hamilton Bancorp Md (HBK) Shareholder Boothbay Fund Management Increased Position; As Lowes Cos (LOW) Stock Declined, Shareholder Ironsides Asset Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc sold 79,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 972,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.47 million, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $106.39. About 5.52 million shares traded or 7.39% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 18/03/2018 – Weijia Jiang, Luther Lowe; 01/05/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN ADELAIDE SPEECH NOTES; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has taken a stake in Lowe’s, a source tells CNBC; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS HARD TO IGNORE INTERNATIONL TAX COMPETITION, BUT NEED TO HAVE FISCAL DISCIPLINE; 19/04/2018 – @karenfinerman is looking for another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LOW; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MACROPRUDENTIAL MEASURES ON HOUSING WORKED, SHOULD BE PART OF TOOL BOX; 14/05/2018 – CURO Group Holdings Selling Shareholders Include Private-Equity Firm Friedman Fleischer & Lowe; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS TAX NOT ONLY FACTOR IN INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR LOWE SPEECH: LIVE; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: “REASONABLE TO EXPECT” ECONOMIC GROWTH IN 2018 WILL BE STRONGER THAN LAST YEAR

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Hamilton Bancorp Inc Md (HBK) by 106.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc bought 53,257 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 103,187 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, up from 49,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Hamilton Bancorp Inc Md for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.57M market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $15.76. About 15,624 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Hamilton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBK) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HBK News: 22/04/2018 DJ Hamilton Bancorp Inc (Maryland), Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBK)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 3.00, from 4 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 2 investors sold HBK shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 765,572 shares or 48.27% less from 1.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 0% invested in Hamilton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBK) for 1 shares. New York-based Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0% in Hamilton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBK). Stifel Corp holds 0% or 18,665 shares. Brown Advisory Ltd holds 0.03% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Beese Fulmer Inv Mngmt holds 15,712 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Com (Trc) invested in 403 shares. Ejf Capital Llc holds 0.58% in Hamilton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBK) or 325,000 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 308 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability holds 103,187 shares. Firefly Value Prtn LP has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Hamilton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBK). Salzhauer Michael reported 10,000 shares. Maltese Capital Ltd has 0.2% invested in Hamilton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBK).

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48 million and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altice Usa Inc by 24,853 shares to 29,071 shares, valued at $624,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc by 13,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,286 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Another recent and important Hamilton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBK) news was published by Globenewswire.com which published an article titled: “Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. and Hamilton Bancorp, Inc. Complete Merger – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. 2,030 shares valued at $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19. $23,725 worth of stock was bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24.

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $457.28M and $305.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (CSJ) by 28,031 shares to 119,913 shares, valued at $6.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 5,918 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,727 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roberts Glore And Com Il reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Thomas White International Ltd owns 0.2% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 10,109 shares. Marco Invest Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 95,271 shares or 1.94% of the stock. Ancora Advisors Llc has 0.08% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Bancorporation reported 549,917 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Synovus Corp accumulated 48,820 shares. Capwealth Advsrs holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 2,000 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.24% stake. Shell Asset Management Co has invested 0.12% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Reilly Financial Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Natixis Advsr LP accumulated 116,520 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas holds 1.78% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 108,823 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) holds 0.86% or 77,341 shares. Welch Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “NYSE Stocks With Little Or No Debt, Low P/E’s And Paying 3%+ Dividends – Forbes” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Income Investors Look At Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Before Its Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Lowe’s Has Self-Help Comeback, Boosts Hopes For Rest Of The Year – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Still Reigns As Target, Lowe’s Both Exceed Earnings Expectations – Benzinga” with publication date: August 21, 2019.