Hamel Associates Upped Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $1.40 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shares Declined, Shareholder Condor Capital Management Decreased Holding by $489,368

Hamel Associates Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 37.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc bought 13,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 51,150 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.18M, up from 37,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.76M shares traded or 27.70% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/03/2018 – JPMorgan Questions GE Profit Guidance (Video); 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S EIGEN WARNS OF `HOSTILE’ BOND MARKET AS RATES CLIMB; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 02/04/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Down 28% This Year, JP Morgan Leads; 15/05/2018 – Match Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT RAISES BAM SHORT POSITION TO 1.04%: AFM; 27/03/2018 – Broadtree Residential, Inc. Secures $100 Million Revolving Line of Credit with JPMorgan Chase; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 18/05/2018 – SWISS LIFE HOLDING AG SLHN.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 370 FROM SFR 350; 11/05/2018 – MOVES- Moelis, JP Morgan, Majedie Asset, PineBridge Investments

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 22.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 5,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 19,055 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, down from 24,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $81.22. About 4.26M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees FY EPS $5.25-EPS $5.40; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 18/05/2018 – Government proposal leaves markets gasping — and ltalians vaping; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited owns 6,410 shares. Dean Invest Associates Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.31% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.47% or 37,234 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 543,613 shares. World Asset Incorporated owns 81,953 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Oregon-based Ims Capital has invested 0.41% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Harvey Investment Commerce Limited Liability holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 11,814 shares. Clark Capital Mngmt Grp Inc stated it has 648,373 shares. Moreover, Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Com has 0.6% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 59,861 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Payden Rygel holds 2.09% or 323,800 shares. Adirondack Company owns 1,360 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Gulf Intl Retail Bank (Uk) Ltd stated it has 30,031 shares. Acg Wealth has invested 0.12% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Van Eck Associates Corporation has 706,772 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 14.82 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52 million and $613.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 32,044 shares to 101,757 shares, valued at $6.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 10,137 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,994 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Private Mngmt Group Inc has invested 2.15% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Kamunting Street Management LP holds 20,000 shares or 2.44% of its portfolio. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc De has invested 0.37% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Principal Gru reported 0.75% stake. Wellington Gp Limited Liability Partnership reported 56.17 million shares. Osher Van De Voorde Inv Mngmt stated it has 3.73% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Aull Monroe Invest Mngmt has invested 1.24% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Miller Invest Management LP reported 14,050 shares. Linscomb & Williams owns 74,598 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity holds 1.06 million shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. American Intl Grp accumulated 4.66 million shares. San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) has 1.53% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 35,095 shares. Cap Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 71,058 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company has 215,001 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Clean Yield Group, a Vermont-based fund reported 5,237 shares.

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24 million and $222.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) by 3,339 shares to 35,952 shares, valued at $3.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 3,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,430 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM).